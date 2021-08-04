Team Trinidad and Tobago (TEAM TTO) was dealt a severe blow at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan when Keshorn Walcott failed to qualify for the final of the men's javelin.
Competing in Group B at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (Tuesday night local time), the 2012 London gold medallist and 2016 Rio bronze medallist opened his account with a throw of 76.13 metres.
He improved by three metres on his second attempt, landing the spear 79.13m, before producing a marginally better effort in his third and final throw with a distance of 79.33m.
Walcott's 79.33m was only good enough to rank him seventh best in Group B and 16th overall, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem topped the group with a best effort of 85.16m.
India's Neeraj Chopra had the biggest throw of all competitors, topping Group A with a distance of 86.65m, with pre-competition favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany registering 85.64m.
Walcott's failure to achieve the qualifying standard of 83.50m, or at least produce a top 12 distance, put an end to his dream of securing a third straight Olympic medal in the event.
The athletes with the top 12 distances advanced to Saturday's final.