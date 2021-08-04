keshorn walcott

Keshorn Walcott of Trinidad and Tobago launches one of his throws in the qualifying round of the Olympic javelin competition at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters / Aleksandra Szmigiel

Team Trinidad and Tobago (TEAM TTO) was dealt a severe blow at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan when Keshorn Walcott failed to qualify for the final of the men's javelin.

Competing in Group B at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday (Tuesday night local time), the 2012 London gold medallist and 2016 Rio bronze medallist opened his account with a throw of 76.13 metres.

He improved by three metres on his second attempt, landing the spear 79.13m, before producing a marginally better effort in his third and final throw with a distance of 79.33m.

Walcott's 79.33m was only good enough to rank him seventh best in Group B and 16th overall, as Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem topped the group with a best effort of 85.16m.

India's Neeraj Chopra had the biggest throw of all competitors, topping Group A with a distance of 86.65m, with pre-competition favourite Johannes Vetter of Germany registering 85.64m.

Walcott's failure to achieve the qualifying standard of 83.50m, or at least produce a top 12 distance, put an end to his dream of securing a third straight Olympic medal in the event. 

The athletes with the top 12 distances advanced to Saturday's final. 

