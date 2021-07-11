STRONG DEFENCE got Trinidad and Tobago a valuable point where none seemed possible. And near 1a.m. this morning, it was the T&T fans who were celebrating among the crowd of 41,000 in Arlington, Texas.
Tournament favourites and defending champions Mexico began the defence of their CONCACAF Gold Cup title with a difficult goalless draw against T&T’s senior men's footballers in the tournament's opening match at the AT&T Stadium.
"It was a great team effort to get this point tonight," stated goalkeeper Marvin Phillip, a hero on the night.
The match was the only one played on opening day, after the originally scheduled tournament opener was delayed a day, following Curacao’s withdrawal because several players and staff members tested positive for Covid-19.
Out-shot 30-4 over 90 minutes plus an added 16 of injury time, the dogged Soca Warriors absolutely refused to break. And with almost the last kick, Reon Moore nearly won the match when intercepting a back pass, but did not have the legs to go around the Mexican keeper.
After a very physical first half which included nine minutes of added time, T&T’s plan to play a defensive counter-attacking game was working — sometimes with some good fortune - but working nevertheless. The teams went in still level after a session lasting 54 minutes.
There must have been many questions when T&T head coach Angus Eve rested his best attackers and instead started seven defenders.
Playing a compact, defensive bunker consisting of five across the back, four in midfield and only speedy Defence Force winger Reon Moore up front, he hoped to get something on the counter-attack.
Eve parked the bus, with nine players behind the ball, the obvious intention being to try to contain the world #11-ranked Mexicans, before bringing on his attacking options Kevin Molino, Neveal Hackshaw and Ryan Telfer in the second half.
Mexico had an early shot come off goalie Phillip's far post before they lost potent attacker and Napoli star Hirving Lozano through a combination of Alvin Jones' clumsy tackle and the attacker crashing head first into the knee of Phillip.
The Mexicans were swarmed by the T&T defence and had to rush everything, resulting in Phillip having just one first half shot to save. The biggest dangers from Mexico came from long distance shots.
Eve brought on Molino in the second period, along with two fresh defenders, Mekeil Williams and Noah Powder to replace those that had ran themselves into the ground.
Having given up most of the possession, T&T almost got a shock opening goal with Molino's free-kick just missing defender Radanfah Abu Bakr's outstretched boot. Phillip was also a giant in the second half, showing some of the fine goalkeeping skills typical of his youth.
With another seven minutes of injury time added to the second half, Jesús Gallardo thought he had given Mexico the win, netting from close-up two minutes into added-on time, only to be adjudged offside.
At the end of it all, a T&T team that was held goalless by 201-ranked Bahamas just a month ago, gave CONCACAF giants Mexico all they could handle despite conceding 86 per cent of the possession.