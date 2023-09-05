The Trinbago Knight Riders fell to their second defeat of the 2023 Republic Bank Hero Caribbean Premier League season, losing to the Guyana Amazon Warriors by six wickets in their first home game of the season at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
The win took the Warriors to the top of the CPL standings with nine points from five matches.
The loss left TKR in third place on seven points from six games and the Kieron Pollard-led T&T franchise will want to capitalise on their remaining three home games to secure their place in the play-offs after missing out in 2022.
Sent in to bat first at the Oval, TKR were restricted to 172 for eight off their 20 overs with Akeal Hosein top-scoring with 44 not out off 35 balls and Pollard chipping in with 25 off 12.
The Amazon Warriors suffered an early set-back in their chase but Saim Ayub ensured the momentum stayed with the Guyanese outfit, slamming 62 off 36 balls at the top of the innings to set up the chase.
The Warriors also stuttered towards the end but clinched the win with five balls to spare, reaching 175 for four off 19.1 overs.
After Chandrapaul Hemraj was caught by Nicholas Pooran for ten off the bowling of Andre Russell in the third over the chase, the Amazon Warriors rallied with a 93 run second wicket partnership between Ayub and Shai Hope to take the game away of the hosts in front of a large crowd at the Oval.
Ayub was unstoppable in the post-Powerplay overs, signalling his intent with a six over deep midwicket off Hosein followed by a four. He followed up with two sixes off Terrance Hinds in the next over and was even dropped by Pooran on the long on fence off Waqar Salamkheil as he raced to his half-century, which took the Warriors to triple figures in the 13th over.
Russell came back to remove Ayub via a return catch with 62 needed from the last six overs but Warriors were never in danger at that stage, with Azam Khan continuing the attack with a slog sweep for four off Hosein to take the score to 122 for two after 15 overs.
Hope went on to score 51 off 40 balls before he departed in the 17th over but by that time, the Warriors were well on course for the win, which Khan delivered with a six off Russell to finish on 29 not out off 14 balls.
Earlier when they were sent in to bat, TKR got off to a sluggish start before finishing with a flourish.
Romario Shepherd struck in the second over of the match with TKR opener Mark Deyal going after a wide ball and edging behind to wicketkeeper Azam Khan for just one.
The Guyanese all-rounder could have also gotten the prize wicket of Pooran two balls later with Pooran getting into an awkward position and top-edged a short ball which managed to elude the fielders on the on-side.
With luck apparently on their side, Martin Guptill went to work with consecutive fours off Dwaine Pretorius, the first edged to the third-man boundary and the second driven off the backfoot to the cover boundary.
At the other end, Shepherd continued to cause problems for Pooran with his short deliveries but the left-hander countered with a flick for six and a four to mid-on to end the fourth over.
It took a brilliant diving catch from wicketkeeper Khan to dislodge Pooran for 18 off 15 balls.
Pooran got a thick edge off a Keemo Paul delivery that forced Khan into action, the wicketkeeper diving full-stretch to his left to take a one-hander that left the crowd stunned.
Despite losing their second wicket, TKR continued to go after the bowling with Lorcan Tucker pulling Paul for four to get off the mark before ending the Powerplay with another boundary off Gudakesh Motie as the home team rallied to 47 for two after six overs.
But Motie and Imran Tahir managed to keep the batters at bay in the next couple of overs before Tahir got the big wicket of Guptill, caught down the ground by Paul for 15 off 20 balls with the score on 59 for three in the ninth over.
TKR crawled to 74 for three after 12 overs before Tucker and Akeal Hosein slapped 19 runs off the 13th over to get the innings moving again.
After a sluggish start, Hosein accelerated rapidly with a six over long-on and one over deep cover off Pretorius, while Tucker got a four to fine-leg.
But just as the momentum was starting to shift in TKR’s favour, Tucker was run out for 38 off 25 balls by a direct throw from Hemraj at the deep fine-leg boundary.
At the other end, Hosein continued to accelerate, guiding a delivery from Paul to the third man boundary for four to take the score to triple figures.
Russell joined the party with a six over long-on off Tahir and then Odean Smith that flew over the long-on boundary but Smith eventually got rid of the slugger for 14 with a successful review for a caught behind as TKR slipped to 124 for five after 16 overs.
The TKR skipper Pollard entered the fray looking to maximise the remaining overs and got going with a six and four off Shepherd before slapping Pretorius for two fours in the next over to take the home team past 150.
But the TKR skipper didn’t get a chance to flex further, being run out for 25 off 12 balls by a direct throw from Motie positioned at deep midwicket but the hosts still managed to get to a competitive total with Hosein finishing unbeaten on 44 off 35 balls.
In the end, TKR had runs on the board and it might have been enough had they taken their chances in the field but their catching let them down in the end as the Warriors came out on top.
Summarised scores:
TKR 172-8 (20 overs) (Akeal Hosein 44 n.o., Lorcan Tucker 38, Kieron Pollard 25; Odean Smith 3/31) vs Guyana Amazon Warriors 175-4 (19.1 overs) (Saim Ayub 62, Shai Hope 51, Azam Khan 29 n.o.; Ali Khan 2/30, Andre Russell 2/29)
- Guyana Amazon Warriors won by six wickets.