Warriors tamed
Jamaica easy 4-1 winners at Gold Cup
Ian Prescott
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
There have been very few times that Trinidad and Tobago have looked as inferior to Jamaica in a football game, as last night at City Park in St Louis, Missouri. It was a no-contest.
The Reggae Boyz dominated a one-sided Caribbean Derby 4-1 when getting a first win of the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup. Defeat left the Soca Warriors still with a chance to advance to the knockout round, provided they get a positive result, more likely a win, against the USA in their third match on Sunday.
However, Wednesday's match was over after just half-hour. By then, English Premier League winger Demarai Gray had already scored twice and Leon Bailey got another before the half hour mark, giving Jamaica a dominating three-goal first half lead. Defensive midfielder Andre Rampersad touched in Levi Garcia's low pass to pull a goal back for the Soca Warriors four minutes into the second half, before Dujan "Whisper" Richards' seemingly harmless effort deflected off defender Kareem Moses and went in for a fourth Jamaican goal in added-on time.
Early on, T&T head-coach Angus Eve bolstered his defence, making it ia back five, by adding center back Aubrey David and also had Shannon Gomez starting at left-back, replacing first game starter Triston Hodge. With attackers Kaile Auvrey, Ryan Telfer and Kevino Molino also benched, Jamaica were allowed to dictate the early terms.
Eve added bodies at the back, bodies behind the ball, but T&T still failed to do rudimentary defending. There was no pressure at the point of attack, no pressing and barely any urgency at all. Little effort was made to cover the Jamaica runners through the T&T midfield, where Neveal Hackshaw looked unfit and laboured to keep up with the Jamaicans
The writing was on the wall after just two minutes when Moses' careless giveaway almost handed Bobby Reid an early chance, but the Fulham midfielder only found the side-netting. Alvin Jones then forgot about Gray on the right flank, leaving the England-born Jamaican wide open, before he swept a low shot past desperate bodies, including goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup for 1-0 in the 14th minute. Bailey then put in a second from that exact position for 2-0 in the 18th.
While all three of the opening goals, came from Jones' left-flank, defending overall was atrocious and was evident even during the Soca Warriors' opening 3-0 win over St Kitts and Nevis three days earlier. While T&T sauntered around at half throttle, Jamaica double-teamed Levi Garcia and Malcolm Shaw in the wide positions, and when youngster Ajani Fortune was stripped by Kevin Lambert, the ball again found Gray free for a third Jamaican goal. Fortune might be blamed for dribbling in a dangerous position, but then again, he was the only Soca Warrior wanting the ball at that stage.
Eve brought in Joevin Jones, Auvrey and Hodge at the start of the second half, and it looked better for T&T when, with their first shot of the match, the Soca Warriors scored.
Garcia worked his way up the right flank and put in a low ball which Rampersad put in. But after T&T put in a much better 20 minutes early in the second period, Jamaica took control again, getting good chances for Michail Antonio and Bailey.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A Ghanaian man was granted $75,000 bail, after he was allegedly found in possession of a fak…
A 28-year-old man who pleaded guilty to firearm and ammunition charges at the Sangre Grande …
The Government has extended the registration for Venezuelan migrants to December 2023, Minis…
The Diabetes Association of Trinidad and Tobago (DATT) has welcomed the Ministry of Health’s…