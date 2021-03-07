West Indies still needed 20 runs to win the third T20 International and the series when the 19th over began. Fabian Allen made sure they got them all.
Hitting high and hard, and cleanly, the all-rounder blasted Akila Dananjaya for three sixes to settle West Indian nerves and clinch victory by three wickets and a series win 2-1 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday.
Allen ended on 21 made off just six balls, which added to his one, superbly taken wicket in an impressive spell with the new ball , was enough to land him the Man-of-the-Match award.
Jason Holder’s contribution with the bat –an unbeaten 14 off 23 --was equally vital again as the Sri Lankan spinners nearly made the Windies batsmen eat humble pie as they did in game two on Friday.
The match was still very much in the balance at the start of the 18th over when Holder faced up to the final over from the outstanding Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-13-2) , the Man-of-the-Series.
Allen had just come to the crease replacing Dwayne Bravo and surviving a hat-trick ball in the previous over from Lakshan Sandakan (4-0-29-3). Allen did not trust himself against the Sri Lankan leg spinner, so despite the balls slipping away, Holder resolved to bat Hasaranga out, declining to take singles off two of the first three deliveries of the over.
Then a rare error from Hasaranga turned the final portion of the match the Windies’ way. He bowled a no-ball that gave Holder the chance to deposit the resulting free hit over the midwicket boundary.
That eased the asking rate pressure. Allen then faced up to finger spinner Dananjaya and put his power to use clinically.
He completed for his side what coach Phil Simmons would later describe as a “young people’s win.”
“This is not my kind of win” he added.
The coach could have done without the excitement of WI batsmen losing their wickets to poor judgment like openers Evin Lewis (21, 18 balls) and Lendl Simmons (26, 17 balls), or the sight of them being outfoxed like Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell – a replacement for Fidel Edwards to supposedly add batting depth.
Simmons was looking up into the night sky when wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completed the stumping as he swung at Hasaranga. And Lewis’ second attempt to slog-sweep Hasaranga in the fifth over made him an lbw victim.
Captain Kieron Pollard hadn’t troubled the scorers when he nibbled at a ball from the excellent seamer Dushmantha Chameera (4-0-23-2), and Chris Gayle (13, 20 balls) was bowled missing a delivery from left-arm wrist spinner Sandakan (4-0-29-3).
The hit-or miss West Indian approach against spin was heading for failure once more at 105 for seven. But Sri Lankan skipper Angelo Mathews just didn’t have enough runs to play with.
As in the first match, the Windies bowlers set the match up with a skillful, disciplined display.
They limited Sri Lanka to 131 for four, never allowing the batsmen to let loose. Spinners Allen (4-0-13-1) and Kevin Sinclair (2-0-19-1) set the tone. Paired together by skipper Pollard with the new ball, they got rid of the opener Dhanushka Gunathilleke and No.3 Niroshan Dickwella inside the first four overs.
Gunathilleke was a victim of left-armer Allen’s agility, as he stuck up a right hand to clutch a return catch, while Dickwella fell to a Holder catch off Sinclair.
St Clair then took a very well judged catch running back in the deep to dismiss Pathum Nissanka,as Sri Lanka ended the Powerplay on an unhealthy 27 for three.
Skipper Mathews was beaten by Obed McCoy’s angle and gave a catch to wicketkeeper Pooran in the tenth over to leave Sri Lanka on 47 for four.
But thereafter, Dinesh Chandimal (54 not out, 46 balls) and Ashen Bandara (44, 35 balls) steadied the innings, but could not up the tempo at the death against the wily Dwayne Bravo (4-0-31-0) and McCoy (4-0-29-1).
Another 30 runs as in game two and Sri Lanka could have taken the series. But with bat and ball Allen made sure that didn’t happen.
Summarised scores:
Sri Lanka 131-4, 20 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 54 n.o., Ashen Bandara 44 n.o.; Fabian Allen 1/13)
vs West Indies 134-7 , 19 overs (Lendl Simmons 26, Nicholas Pooran 23, Fabian Allen 21 n.o.; Dushmantha Chameera 2/23, Wanindu Hasaranga 2/13)
--West Indies won by three wickets
Man-of-Match:Fabian Allen
Man-of-Series:Wanindu Hasaranga