The West Indies ended their T20I series against Australia on a high, scoring their highest score so far this year to set up a comfortable 16-run victory at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia to take the rubber 4-1.
The defending T20 World Cup champions had already wrapped up the five-match series against the Aussies with consecutive victories in the first three matches. But they botched their run chase in the penultimate match which they lost by four runs.
Friday night, the hosts were clinical with the bat at the start of the match, piling up 199 for eight off their 20 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat first.
Man-of-the-Match Evin Lewis was on fire for the hosts, hitting nine sixes and four fours in a 34-ball 79. But the innings tapered off towards the end with the big guns failing to drive the score past 200.
In reply, the visitors were restricted to 183 for nine off their 20 overs with Andre Russell finishing with a career-best three wickets for 43 runs while Sheldon Cottrell grabbed three for 29.
Despite a comfortable win in the end, it wasn’t all smooth sailing for the hosts.
After picking up the wicket of Josh Philippe in the first over, the Windies bowlers lost the plot, with Oshane Thomas going for 15 runs in the second over of the chase.
The big wicket of Mitchell Marsh for 30 in the fifth over did little to slow the flow of runs as Australia raced to 66 for two after the first six overs.
The easing of the fielding restrictions did little to help Thomas get his radar right, with the fast bowler going for three fours in the seventh over as the visitors kept pace with the required run rate though the first half of their innings.
The Windies began to pull things back in the tenth over with leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr getting the wicket of the Australian skipper Aaron Finch for 34. He was indebted to Fabian Allen who effected a brilliant, diving, one-handed catch, running across from wide long-on.
There was another brilliant piece of fielding in the over, this time from captain Nicholas Pooran. He ran to short mid-off to collect the ball, turned and struck the stumps to run out Moises Henriques for 21. The visitors had slipped to 102 for four at the half-way stage.
Australia needed 70 off the final five overs and did well to get close, but they lacked the finishing power in the back end.
Earlier, it was a six-hitting clinic from Lewis who started with a six flicked off the bowling of Jason Behrendorff.
The left-hander also got the maximum from a free hit off the same bowler. He got away with a top edge that fell just beyond the bowler later in the over but ended with a sweep for six as the hosts got off to a rapid start.
Andre Fletcher joined in the fun in the next over, coming down the track and hitting Josh Hazlewood back over his head for a straight six. But he could not keep up the tempo and was bowled by Adam Zampa’s first delivery of the match.
Leg-spinner Zampa was then taken apart by the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle, who launched two sixes and two fours in taking 20 runs off the wrist spinner’s first over.
But Lewis continued to be the centre of attention as he went after Behrendorff, slapping the fast bowler for two more sixes and a pair of fours as the hosts posted their highest Powerplay score of the series - 81 for one.
Gayle was out in the next over, going after wrist-spinner Mitchell Swepson and finding Behrendorff at mid-off but the hosts never slowed down.
Lewis’s timing was immaculate as he showed some finesse in cutting Tye for four to the point boundary to bring up his first half-century of the series.
Lewis shifted gears to close off the over with a pair of sixes over long-on and long off before smashing Swepson for two more over wide long-on as the hosts raced past the 100-run mark in the ninth over.
Australia eventually stemmed the flow of runs in the next two overs with their two best bowlers of the series Zampa and Mitchell Marsh.
Marsh struck to remove the dangerous Lewis after the batsman mistimed one that went high to the cover fielder.
While Lendl Simmons, coming at the unusual position of No. 4 - took some time to get into stride, skipper Pooran kept the momentum going with consecutive sixes off Swepson. He was even given a life with he skied a delivery off Tye which the bowler could not hold on to.
Simmons wasn’t so lucky, with Tye taking a high catch at backward point off Marsh to send back the right-hander for 21 off 25 balls with the score on 168 for four in the 15th over.
The loss of Simmons triggered a mini slide that saw the hosts lose three wickets for the addition of just 14 runs as Australia clawed their way back into the contest.
Finishers Russell and Allen both fell for one before Pooran departed in the 18th over for 31. Darren Bravo, - picked for his first match of the series but sent at No.8 – was also dismissed.
But the WI ended the innings on a high, with Hayden Walsh Jr getting a six off the final ball of the innings to take the Windies to the highest total of the series.
It proved enough in the end.
Summarised scores:
WEST INDIES 199-8, 20 overs (Evin Lewis 79, Nicholas Pooran 31; Andrew Tye 3/37, Adam Zampa 2/30, Mitchell Marsh 2/12)
vs AUSTRALIA 183-9, 20 overs (Aaron Finch 34, Mitchell Marsh 30, Matthew Wade 26; Sheldon Cottrell 3/29, Andre Russell 3/43)
—West Indies won by 16 runs
Man-of-the-Match: Evin Lewis
Man-of-the-Series: Hayden Walsh Jr