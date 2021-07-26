The West Indies conceded the three-match One Day International series against Australia following a six- wicket loss in the finale at Kensington Oval in Barbados, on Monday.
Having lost the opening match by 133 runs (DLS), the hosts bounced back with a tense four-wicket win in the second game to set up the winner take all final contest.
However, in game three, the Windies batting continued to be a cause for concern with the top order simply not adapting well to the conditions.
Opting to set a target for the first time in the series, the hosts were dismissed for 152 off 45.1 overs, with only Evin Lewis standing out with a crucial unbeaten 55 off 66 balls which included three sixes and five fours.
Despite Lewis and the lower order getting the score past 150, the Aussies made light work of the target, reaching 153 for four off 30.3 overs to seal a 2-1 series victory. Matthew Wade hit an unbeaten 51 off 52 balls to lead the charge.
With a small total to defend, the Windies needed early wickets and got exactly that when left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein trapped Moises Henriques lbw for one in the third over.
Alzarri Joseph then had Josh Philippe caught by wicketkeeper Shai Hope for ten. At that stage, the WI felt they were in with a chance.
However, a quick-fire 29 off 21 balls from Mitchell Marsh kept the Aussies on course. He struck three sixes and one four before he was caught down the leg-side off Sheldon Cottrell with the score on 65.
Australia skipper Alex Carey carried the torch for a while longer, hitting 35 off 30 balls before he was lbw to leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr with the score moving on to 99 for four.
However, the Aussies never panicked on another difficult surface for stroke-making, with Wade and Ashton Agar (19 not out) staying calm in a match-winning unbroken 54-run fifth wicket stand to ensure the visitors ended their Caribbean tour on a high after their 4-1 loss in the preceding five-match T20I series.
Earlier, the Windies had a slow start with the bat but were holding their own until Lewis deflected a pull shot off Josh Hazlewood onto his helmet on the last ball of the fourth over. Lewis left the field as he went through the concussion protocols before being cleared to return later in the game.
After his early departure, Shimron Hetmyer, who was back in the team after missing the second game, was bowled by pacer Hazelwood off an inside edge with the score on 24.
A couple of overs later, Hope got an outside edge off left-arm spinner Agar that ballooned to Marsh, who took a diving catch at backward point. His exit at 41 for two triggered a now familiar batting collapse. First, Nicholas Pooran (three) was bowled by off-spinner Ashton Turner (one for 23) in the next over not offering a shot.
Skipper Kieron Pollard along with Darren Bravo resisted for a couple more overs but the visitors were too good with the ball , Agar (two for 31) enticing Bravo (18 off 36 balls) to drive down the ground. However, the left-hander immediately recognised the error of his judgement as the ball went high and straight to Josh Philippe at point.
Starc then struck with his first delivery of a second spell to remove the sedate Pollard who was caught at cover by Turner having made just 11 off 24 balls, while Adam Zampa (two for 29) bowled Jason Holder for five as the hosts were left reeling at 75 for six.
Lewis then returned to the field having been cleared to bat and joined with Joseph to take the total to triple figures before Joseph was caught behind off Hazlewood for 15.
Lewis continued to battle with the Windies tail, sweeping Turner for four while Hayden Walsh Jr also tried to contribute with a square drive for four off Hazlewood.
However, Walsh tried to take on Starc and was caught by Henriques at extra cover for seven with the score on 132 for eight and 11 overs still to go.
Lewis eventually brought up his tenth ODI half-century with a six off Zampa that also took the hosts past 150. But the innings ended off the next ball - at the start of the following over - with Starc bowling Sheldon Cottrell for a 12-ball “duck.”
In the end, the Windies total was well below par and never enough to make the match a competitive one.
Summarised scores:
West Indies 152, 45.1 overs (Evin Lewis 55 n.o.; Mitchell Starc 3/43, Josh Hazlewood 2/18, Adam Zampa 2/29, Ashton Agar 2/31) vs Australia 153-4, 30.3 overs, (Matthew Wade 51 n.o., Alex Carey 35, Mitchell Marsh 29; Akeal Hosein 1/29, Hayden Walsh Jr 1/41, Sheldon Cottrell 1/34, Alzarri Joseph 1/14)
—Australia won by six wickets
Man-of-the-Match: Ashton Agar