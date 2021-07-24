Half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Jason Holder helped the West Indies clinch a tense four-wicket victory in the second One Day International against Australia at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday night. The win saw them level the three-match series at 1-1 with the final match to be played at the same venue on Monday.
The West Indies lost the first game of the series by 133 runs last Tuesday, while the second match - which was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday - was postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test by a non-playing member of the West Indies team.
Following a round of re-tests on Friday, the series was given the green light to continue on Saturday with the second game.
Having already won the toss and opted to bat first, Australia rallied from 45 for six to post 187 all out in 47.1 overs. The final score was due in large part to a lower order fight-back from Matthew Wade (36), Adam Zampa (36) and Wes Agar (41).
In reply, another top-order batting collapse made Australia’s total seem like a competitive one before Holder, who made 52, and Man-of-the-Match Pooran, who hit an unbeaten 59, joined forces to all but seal the win with a 93-run sixth wicket stand. Their collaboration helped the hosts recover from 72 for five to eventually reach 191 for six off 38 overs .
The hosts lost Evin Lewis (one) and Darren Bravo (zero) in the third over, with the incisive Mitchell Starc doing the early damage before leg-spinner Adam Zampa and off-spinner Ashton Turner came to the party.
Zampa bowled both Jason Mohammed (11) and skipper Kieron Pollard (two) with googlies, while Turner bowled Shai Hope for 38 as the hosts slipped to 74 for five after 15 overs.
However, the Windies still had some fight in them, with Holder and Pooran reviving the chase with sensible batting.
The Windies needed a further 114 runs for victory at that stage when the sixth-wicket pair came together to flip the script.
Holder got going with consecutive fours off Mitchell Marsh to take the Windies to triple figures, while Pooran had some luck, being put down by Moises Henriques.
The Trinidad and Tobago left-hander made the Australians pay for their lapse, hitting Zampa for four to the cover boundary off the next ball to take the score to 129 for five after 27 overs.
Holder then went after speedster Riley Meredith, hitting the fast bowler for the first six of the innings over deep square-leg and Zampa for consecutive boundaries as the hosts moved on to 146 for five with 42 more needed off 21 overs.
The former West Indies skipper reached his tenth ODI half-century off 66 balls with a single off Turner. However, with just 23 runs needed for victory, Holder was lbw to Starc for 52 to add some more drama to the game.
However, Pooran kept the chase alive with a straight six off Turner to move on to 49 before getting another life after being dropped by Matthew Wade at first slip off the same bowler as he brought up his eighth ODI 50 off 68 balls.
Pooran made his chances count, smacking Turner for another six over extra cover. However, it wasn’t Pooran that hit the winning runs. Instead, a wide from Turner that went for four brought the scores level before Alzarri Joseph smacked the next ball for four to seal the win.
Earlier, it was the West Indies bowling that gave them a chance of levelling the series.
Australia were put under some early pressure with the loss of Ben McDermott in the first over. The batsman attempted a cut shot to a ball outside off stump from Sheldon Cottrell and got a thin edge to Hope behind the stumps.
The other Aussie opener Josh Philippe (16) managed to stay in the middle a little while longer until he pulled a short ball from Joseph to Lewis who took a straightforward catch at deep backward square.
The Windies took control after that, with Holder getting Marsh (eight) cheaply. Left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein then worked his magic to bowl the Australian skipper Alex Carey for ten in his first over as the visitors slipped to 41 for four in the 11th .
Hosein, utilising the turn the dry surface offered, was on fire in his next over, with Henriques getting an outside edge into the hands of Holder at slip.
Two balls later, Hosein bowled Turner (one) with a ball that spun past the batsman’s forward defence as the visitors found themselves in further trouble at 45 for six.
However, a couple of reviews went Australia’s way as Wade and Starc survived some close calls to put on 51 for the seventh wicket to take the score to 96 before leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr made his presence felt.
Starc was struck on the pads after missing a sweep shot however umpire Joel Wilson was unmoved. Pollard opted for a review and was rewarded with Wilson eventually changing his decision and sending the Aussie on his way for 19 to give Walsh his first wicket.
Wade (36) continued to resist for the visitors until he reached for a ball outside off-stump from Joseph and drove straight to Pooran at extra cover just on the edge of the 30-yard circle.
The Australia lower order fought to the end, with Zampa and Agar both hitting personal ODI high-scores as they took the total past the 150-run mark.
Agar struck Holder for a straight four and a pulled six — the first of the innings — as he and Zampa put on 59 for the ninth wicket before Cottrell and Joseph returned to wrap up things up.
The left-arm pacer bowled Zampa for 36 (61 balls) and then Joseph had Agar caught by Lewis in the next over for a 36-ball 41, as Australia fell 13-runs short of 200.
It was a good fight-back from the Aussies, but thanks to Pooran and Holder, West Indies managed to hold their nerve.
Summarised scores:
Australia 187, 47.1 overs (Wes Agar 41, Adam Zampa 36, Matthew Wade 36; Akeal Hosein 3/30, Alzarri Joseph 3/39, Sheldon Cottrell 2/29) vs West Indies 191-6, 38 overs (Nicholas Pooran 59 n.o., Jason Holder 52, Shai Hope 38; Mitchell Starc 3/26, Adam Zampa 2/43)
—West Indies won by four wickets
Man-of-the-Match: Nicholas Pooran