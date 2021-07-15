Mitchell Starc won his last-over battle with Andre Russell to give Australia a consolation four-run win in their T20 series against West Indies last night at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground.
Set 190 for victory, West Indies needed 11 off the final over with dangerous Andre Russell facing. But left-arm speedster Starc, spearing yorkers and low full tosses into Russell’s pads denied “Dre Russ” room to swing his arms until the final ball. Russell repeatedly turned down singles, backing himself to hit the big blows rather than expose Hayden Walsh Jr, who had come to the crease at the end of the penultimate 19th over. But Starc’s accuracy denied him for once. The Windies ended just short on 185 for six.
Starc did not take a wicket in the match. But his last over was equivalent to a “five-for” for the previously winless Aussies who now trail 3-1 in the five-match CG Insurance series in St Lucia.
The pacer’s heroics stopped the late WI onslaught led by Russell (24, 13 balls) and Fabian Allen (29, 14 balls). They pummelled six sixes and two fours between them in a sixth wicket stand of 47 that took up just 21 deliveries.
Earlier, opener Lendl Simmons tried to set up the run chase with an authoritative and so skillful knock of 72 (48 balls, ten fours, two sixes).
His effort just about matched the 75 (44 balls, four fours, six sixes) made by Man-of-the-Match Mitchell Marsh in Australia’s innings. But while Simmons went for 16 in the lone over he bowled, Marsh (4-0-24-3) picked up the crucial wickets of Simmons himself, Chris Gayle (one) and captain Nicholas Pooran (16) to pour cold water on the WI’s hot Powerplay start – 75 for the loss of Evin Lewis (31, 14 balls).
Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4-0-20-2) also did important work inside the first six and then the middle overs. Marsh’s figures were his best in T20 Internationals. His 75 was also a new career best. And that effort left the Windies having to play catch-up the rest of the evening.
The home side brought big promising pacer Oshane Thomas into the side for his first match of the series. He, Akeal Hosein and Lewis replaced Dwayne Bravo, Obed McCoy and Shimron Hetmyer.
Thomas started well, Matthew Wade snicking a cut to keeper Pooran in his first over. But in his second, Thomas sent down two no-balls and conceded 25.
Marsh, hitting with precision and power on both sides of the pitch, was severe on the youngster. There were six sixes and four fours in his knock, and four of those ten boundaries came in that over.
The Aussies were off to a flier. And having seen neither Pooran nor Gayle at slip go for his snick off Sheldon Cottrell in the third over, skipper Aaron Finch went on to get his first fifty of the series – 53 (37 balls) in adding 114 off 58 with Marsh. They rushed Australia to 72 for one in the Powerplay. And there was no Bravo or McCoy on the night to mash the breaks hard enough for the home side.
Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr (4-0-27-3) was outstanding again, picking up Finch and Alex Carey in his second over and Ashton Turner later with a tantalising leg-break that led to a Pooran stumping.
However, Dan Christian hit an important, unbeaten 22 at the end to push Australia to a score they would have felt good defending. They knew they would have to suffer a bit with Allen and Russell lying in wait. But Starc gave them some peace at last.
Summarised scores:
Australia 189-6, 20 overs (M Marsh 75, A Finch 53, D Christian 22 n.o.; Hayden Walsh 3/27) vs West Indies 185-6, 20 overs (Lendl Simmons 72, Fabian Allen 29, Andre Russell 24 n.o.; Mitchell Marsh 324, Adam Zampa 2/20) ---Australia won by four runs
Man-of-Match:Mitchell Marsh