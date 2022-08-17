Needing wins to keep their hopes of automatic qualification for the next 50-over World Cup alive, West Indies made the best possible start to their three-match One-Day International series against New Zealand on Wednesday.
The hosts beat the Black Caps by five wickets at Kensington Oval.
Grabbing control early on a pitch that favoured the spinners, the Windies never relinquished control against the World No. 1 side after WI skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to field.
Playing three spinners on the dry surface, Pooran saw Akeal Hosein (three for 28) set the tone, supported by ODI debutants Kevin Sinclair (one for 37) and Yannic Cariah (one for 49), while pacers Alzarri Joseph (three for 36) and Holder (two for 39) kept the pressure on as New Zealand were dismissed for 190 with 28 balls to spare.
In reply, Man-of-the-Match Shamarh Brooks provided the needed stability early in the innings with 79 as WI reached 193 for five.
Jermaine Blackwood (12 not out) – recalled for his first ODI since 2015 - and Jason Holder (13 not out) wrapped up a win in a match where New Zealand were as sloppy with the bat and ball as the Windies were disciplined and focused.
Right from the start, the home team showed their intent.
Using the conditions well, a very controlled Hosein applied early pressure, taking the first three wickets.
An excellent catch running backwards by Pooran in the off-side removed Finn Allen as he played across a delivery, trying to turn the left-arm spinner and got a leading edge in the ninth over.
Two overs later Martin Guptill edged to Mayers at slip and in over 15, Devon Conway fell to a good diving Brooks effort at deep backward square.
Having set the pace, Hosein’s team-mates followed his lead, chipping away with wickets and not allowing the batters to find rhythm where doing so was already difficult.
Sinclair got a chance to do his trademark celebratory flip in the 22nd over when he won an lbw decision on review against Tom Latham who missed a sweep at the off-spinner. And Cariah also had the pleasure of taking a wicket on debut when he trapped Michael Bracewell lbw for 31 in the 39th.
Before then, Joseph rocked the Black Caps with the wickets of Darryl Mitchell (20) and skipper Kane Williamson (34) in the 30th.
Holder later took care of Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee, while Joseph bowled Boult to complete a clinical bowling performance.
It was rare that the Windies were not the team being dismissed inside their allotted overs in an ODI, such has been their recent record.
And despite losing their best ODI batter Shai Hope and Kyle Mayers inside the first Powerplay, the WI did not lose their grip on the game.
That was mainly because of the slowly maturing touch player Brooks, who took advantage of the small target to pace himself, while exhibiting his fine touch, a deft flick for six off the erratic Lockie Ferguson being the highlight of a knock that contained nine fours and a six.
His skipper Pooran helped lay the platform for victory, getting a sedate 28, adding 75 for the fourth wicket before Southee dismissed him two balls on resumption from a rain break.
But the steady Brooks did not allow for an unlikely change of result.