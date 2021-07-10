Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday defended his decision not to reopen restaurants, fast food outlets and street-side vending, saying his Government was not seeking to disadvantage some people while favouring ­others.

The Prime Minister was responding in Parliament to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on why doubles vending, which was done in an open area, was disallowed. The Prime Minister said there was “nothing different and special about doubles” vending from other food supply situations that encouraged the congregation of people.