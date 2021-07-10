Nicholas Pooran’s first match as West Indies captain was memorable.
Leading the team because a hamstring strain sidelined Kieron Pollard, Pooran saw a brilliant Obed McCoy display - backed up by a fine Hayden Walsh Jr effort - snatch victory from defeat at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
It was a wild Friday night, as Aaron Finch’s Australians crashed to an 18-run loss with 24 balls to spare. The Aussies lost six wickets for 19 runs to give up a match they had well in hand after the Powerplay.
“What a game! First game as captain, I wasn’t expecting this,” was how Pooran summed up the action.
Set 146 to win, Australia were sailing to their target at 70 for three after the first six overs. At the same stage, WI were 24 for two.
But as quickly as the runs came, the wickets followed.
Man-of-the Match McCoy (4-0-26-4) got No.4 Josh Philippe and the last three batsmen with very cleverly delivered slower balls. Mitchell Starc - superbly caught by Fabian Allen sprinting from midwicket to long-on, and Josh Hazlewood snicking to wicketkeeper Pooran – were picked up in McCoy’s last over to end the match.
He was mobbed by his mates at game’s end, but arguably, it was leg spinner Walsh Jr who got the biggest wicket of all.
Mitchell Marsh was clinical and ruthless through the off-side in getting a 31-ball 50, which built on opener Matthew Wade’s 14-ball 33. But in the 13th over, Marsh drove a return catch straight back to Walsh Jr (117 for six). Not afraid to bowl his googlies, Walsh was rewarded with figures of 4-0-23-3; deserving for a player who hadn’t represented WI since last year against Ireland.
Because of him however, suddenly the door was opened for McCoy.
The Aussies paid for some uncontrolled aggression. And the result would have been both a source of great satisfaction and relief for Pooran. His batsmen had been let off the hook following another underwhelming display.
The Windies effort was undermined by the struggle in the PowerPlay where they lacked momentum and had to play catch-up.
The excellent seamer Hazlewood (4-1-12-3) set the tone, bowling a rare maiden in the third over and removing Evin Lewis and Chris Gayle inside the first six.
Things were bad from the start for WI. Eight balls into the innings, Lewis miscued a pull shot and was caught at deep midwicket by Marsh.
The pull also brought Gayle’s downfall, as he top-edged another Marsh delivery to Ashton Agar at point. And Lendl Simmons (27, 28 balls) completed the string of failures for the top three when he feathered an indecisive dab at seamer Marsh (4-0-26-2) in his first over.
Hazlewood and the rest of the attack offered the WI batsmen precious little to free their arms against. And the middle overs again proved tough for the home side, 52 runs coming for the loss of two wickets between overs seven and 14. Pooran was the other victim, run out at the non-striker’s end by the alert Philippe’s under-arm throw coming in from midwicket.
Miscommunication and indecision between the skipper and Shimron Hetmyer (20, 25 balls) as they tried to go through for a leg-bye, left Pooran (17, 16 balls) walking off with a look full of dismay and maybe even embarrassment.
At 65 for four in the 12th, a competitive total looked like hard work.
But a side’s cause is never lost once Andre Russell is at the crease. And “Dre Russ” proceeded to muscle his way to his first T20 50 for the West Indies.
It took him just 28 balls to get his 51 runs, mainly because of five sixes and three fours powered through the leg-side and straight down the ground.
Hetmyer, struggling like the rest to get a rhythm on a surface he described as “a bit two-paced,” supported for a while, putting on 36 with Russell before he snicked a cut off Marsh to Mitchell Stark at short third-man at the end of the 16th.
But Russell carried on until the final over where he played on to a second-ball yorker from Hazlewood.
Despite his big effort though, a total of 145 for six didn’t seem good enough for a victory.
Nobody catered for Walsh’s fine comeback and McCoy’s late masterclass.
Summarised scores:
West Indies 145-6, 20 overs (Andre Russell 51, Lendl Simmons 27; Josh Hazlewood 3/12, Micthell Marsh 2/26)
vs Australia 127, 16 overs (Mitchell Marsh 51; Obed McCoy 4/26, Hayden Walsh Jr 3/23, Fabian Allen 2/24)
---WI won by 18 runs
Man-of-Match: Obed McCoy