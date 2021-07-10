The batsmen came to the party; the bowlers delivered, and the fielding was brilliant.
Altogether, the West Indies had one of their best outings in the T20 format so far this year as they whipped Australia by 56 runs to take a 2-0 lead in their five-match T20I series at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia, Saturday.
Playing their second game in as many days, the Windies were without regular opener Evin Lewis and skipper Kieron Pollard. But that didn’t matter in the end as their young gun Shimron Hetmyer and the “Champion” Dwayne Bravo fired with the bat as the Windies posted 196 for four after being sent in.
Australia were eventually dismissed for 140 in 19.2 overs.
While the bowlers hit their straps to complete the win, it was Hetmyer that put them on course, playing a crucial anchor role for the hosts in the middle overs with his 61 off 36 balls.
Bravo offered him good support at the other end with an unbeaten 47 off 34, as the pair put on 103 runs for the fourth wicket to take the game away from the Aussies.
After a shaky start following the loss of Andre Fletcher in the third over, Lendl Simmons steadied the ship in the Powerplay with a 21-ball 31 which included three sixes and a four.
He went after Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over, charging down the pitch and getting a top edge over the wicketkeeper for four before helping a leg-side ball over the fine-leg rope for his first six of the game.
Simmons then struck Mitchell Starc for a huge six onto the roof of one stand, forcing an early ball change. But he got too ambitious in the next over from Hazlewood, advancing down the track for a straight six before trying to manufacture a cut shot that was edged to Matthew Wade behind the stumps.
Despite the loss of Simmons in the over, the Windies, who were 46 for two after six, still managed to better their Powerplay score from the previous night when they struggled to get the ball away and were reduced for 24 for two in the early stages of the opening T20I.
After the solid start, the Windies stumbled again in the middle overs with the “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle getting a fortunate boundary behind the wicket before cutting a delivery from spinner Adam Zampa back onto his stumps having only contributed 13 to the total.
In a different approach to handling the middle period, the Windies promoted the experienced Bravo to number five and the gamble worked to perfection.
The pair started off by gathering a couple of quick singles off Ashton Agar to keep the score creeping along to 73 for three at the halfway stage.
Bravo then showed his prowess with the bat, with a straight six off Zampa.
But he was dropped by Dan Christian in the same over. It was the second time the all-rounder was put down in the match, Bravo having been given a life by the bowler himself earlier in his innings.
Hetmyer, who was motoring along at a run a ball, upped the tempo with a six off left-arm spinner Agar over long on. Bravo followed suit with another six in the over that sailed a long way over the square- leg boundary as the score went past triple figures in the 13th over.
That signalled the start of the onslaught from the home team, as Hetmyer smashed Mitchell Marsh over deep mid-wicket for his second six of the match as the hosts raced to 129 for three after 15 overs.
The Guyanese left-hander raised his second T20I half century off 29 balls with another big six off Starc, while Bravo joined in the fun with a top edge off the same bowler that also sailed over the ropes.
But the spree ended for Hetmyer in the 18th over after Bravo called him for a quick single. The batsman responded late and was run out running towards the non-striker’s end.
However, that didn’t spoil the party for the hosts , with Andre Russell getting off the mark with a four off Starc before launching the next ball for a six over wide long-on as the hosts closed off the innings on a high.
Russell struck the final ball of the innings from Dan Christian for a straight six as they piled up their highest score of the home series season.
Russell ended on 24 not out off just eight balls with a pair of sixes and fours, while Bravo closed off the innings unbeaten on 47 off 34 balls with three sixes and one four.
In reply, Australia started their chase on the back foot after losing Matthew Wade in the first over, caught by Russell off the bowling of Sheldon Cottrell for a “duck” and then skipper Aaron Finch in the fourth over, bowled by Fidel Edwards for six. The visitors ended the Powerplay on 42 for two.
However, Mitchell Marsh kept Australia in the match with his second consecutive half-century of the series. But when he was dismissed in the 14th over, the Australian resistance ended.
Marsh, who made 51in the opening game on Friday night, smashed Dwayne Bravo for four to backward point to bring up his half-century off just 35 balls, as Australia rallied to reach 96 for three in the 12th over, needing a further 101 to win off 48 balls.
The visitors were also helped by a couple of chances that went down in the field, but the hosts got their act together when it mattered with Bravo holding on to a good catch just inside the long off boundary to get rid of the dangerous Marsh for 54, off the bowling of Hayden Walsh Jr as the Windies positioned themselves for an easy victory.
The Windies continued to restrict the boundary count of the Australians in the middle overs and towards the end with some brilliant fielding, and with the required run rate rising quickly, the visitors were forced to try going over the top. However, they lacked the power to clear the ropes leading to a steady slide of wickets.
The two teams will meet again on Monday for the third T20I at the same venue from 7.30 p.m.
Summarised scores:
WEST INDIES 196-4, 20 overs (Shimron Hetmyer 61, Dwayne Bravo 47 n.o., Lendl Simmons 31, Andre Russell 24 n.o.; Mitchell Marsh 1/18, Ashton Agar 1/28, Josh Hazlewood 1/40) vs AUSTRALIA 140, 19.2 overs (Mitchell Marsh 54; Hayden Walsh Jr 3/29, Sheldon Cottrell 2/22)
—West Indies won by 56 runs.
Man-of-the-Match: Shimron Hetmyer.