Patric

Found dead: Patrice Aaron

THE friend of a Rio Claro woman who followed up on a cryptic voice note led to the discovery of her body on Tuesday.

The nude body of Patrice Racheal Ann Aaron, 30, was found in her rental apartment in Poole Village.

There was blood splatter on the bedroom floor near where her body was found on a bed, police said.

Patrice Aaron

Patrice Aaron

A police report said that at around 5.30 p.m., the friend contacted the Rio Claro Police Station and made a report of having received a voice note on her cell phone earlier in the day from Aaron.

The friend reported that in the voice note, she heard a commotion in the background.

She subsequently attempted to call Aaron but the phone went unanswered.

Police officers responded and met the door to Aaron’s apartment locked.

With the assistance of the landlord, the doors were opened, and they discovered blood splattered on the bedroom floor.

The body was found on the bed, with a white bottle clenched on her right hand and a white substance in and around her mouth.

A wound was seen on the right side of her head.

The body was removed from the scene and a post-mortem examination is to be done at the Forensic Science Centre.

Officers of Homicide Region II are continuing investigations.

