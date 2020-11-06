A man who allegedly attempted to steal a soldier's car was shot dead on Friday.
The suspected car thief slumped and died in the driver's seat of the vehicle he had tried to steal.
The incident occurred at Quarry Village, Siparia around 1.30 p.m.
Police said that the soldier was driving his car along Skinner Trace, when he stopped and got out of his car to assist the suspected thief.
The suspected thief, however, jumped into the driver's seat of the soldier's car and attempted to drive off.
The soldier discharged several rounds of his personal firearm behind the suspect, and the vehicle crashed.
Police were contacted and officers of the Siparia CID, South Western Division Task Force and Homicide Region
III responded.
The suspect was identified by police as a 25-year-old man of Palo Seco.
Officers of Siparia CID are investigating.