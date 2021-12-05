A MAN who was believed to have been involved in the murder of a security guard in October, during the robbery of a cigarette delivery van in Valencia, was shot and killed on Friday evening.
He was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo “Cat” Cadigan.
Police said he was gunned down just before 7 p.m. at Palm Drive, Valencia.
Investigators said residents of the area reported hearing gunfire before finding Cadigan’s body lying in a yard.
He had a number of gunshot wounds.
Task Force officers and their colleagues from the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations arrived on the scene shortly after, but found Cadigan already dead, they said.
Officers said they also recovered a number of ammunition casings at the scene.
His killing has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 418, compared to 370 for the corresponding period last year.
Officers said Cadigan was a suspect in the murder of 56-year-old Kimraj Jagessar on October 28, outside a mini-mart at the corner of Valencia Old Road and San Pablo Trace.
At the time, Jagessar was providing security for the driver of the van after they stopped to make a delivery at the business place.
While there, Jagessar was ambushed by six armed men and shot dead before the gunmen made off with the vehicle.
Police were able to apprehend two of the bandits and recover the van after they carried out a search of the area for several hours.
They also recovered three firearms, a quantity of cigarettes and an undisclosed sum of cash.
The following day officers arrested several more people in connection with the crime, including one woman.
So far only one person, an 18-year-old man from Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, has been charged in connection with the crime.