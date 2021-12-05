Neemi

‘One of the bravest’: Kimraj Jagessar’s son, Neemi shows a photo of his father and mother at the family’s Aranjuez home. —Photo: CURTIS CHASE

A MAN who was believed to have been involved in the murder of a security guard in October, during the robbery of a cigarette delivery van in Valencia, was shot and killed on Friday evening.

He was identified as 25-year-old Ricardo “Cat” Cadigan.

Police said he was gunned down just before 7 p.m. at Palm Drive, Valencia.

Investigators said residents of the area reported hearing gunfire before finding Cadigan’s body lying in a yard.

He had a number of gunshot wounds.

Task Force officers and their colleagues from the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations arrived on the scene shortly after, but found Cadigan already dead, they said.

Officers said they also recovered a number of ammunition casings at the scene.

His killing has taken the country’s murder toll for the year so far to 418, compared to 370 for the corresponding period last year.

Officers said Cadigan was a suspect in the murder of 56-year-old Kimraj Jagessar on October 28, outside a mini-mart at the corner of Valencia Old Road and San Pablo Trace.

At the time, Jagessar was providing security for the driver of the van after they stopped to make a delivery at the business place.

While there, Jagessar was ambushed by six armed men and shot dead before the gunmen made off with the vehicle.

Police were able to apprehend two of the bandits and recover the van after they carried out a search of the area for several hours.

They also recovered three firearms, a quantity of cigarettes and an undisclosed sum of cash.

The following day officers arrested several more people in connection with the crime, including one woman.

So far only one person, an 18-year-old man from Beetham Gardens, Port of Spain, has been charged in connection with the crime.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+5
UP FOR GRABS

UP FOR GRABS

With days left before the rematch between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) for control of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the PNM enjoys a modest lead of six per cent among residents of Tobago.

No tampering with THA election

No tampering with THA election

Chief Elections Officer Fern Narcis-Scope has assured there will be no tampering or interference with the voting process in tomorrow’s Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election, following the introduction of an initiative to electronically collect data.

Manning in Couva HDU with Covid

Manning in Couva HDU with Covid

Member of Parliament for San Fernando East Brian Manning has been admitted to the high dependency unit of the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility after he contracted the Covid-19 virus.

Manning and his wife, Shelly Dass, tested positive for Covid-19, several sources close to the family confirmed yesterday.

+2
High-risk inmates thrive on fear

High-risk inmates thrive on fear

Ninety-five remand and convicted inmates from six prisons throughout the country have been categorised as “high-threat level” and are being housed at the Wayne Jackson Building, formerly called Building 13, at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca.

Perseverance pays off

Perseverance pays off

After 15 long, difficult years, Subash Jamuna has finally done it.

The 38-year-old from El Socorro defied the odds and was called to the Bar on November 26.

What makes his achievement so remarkable is the fact that Jamuna has cerebral palsy.

Recommended for you