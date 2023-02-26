Anton Allahar

LOST ITS IDENTITY: Dr Anton Allahar

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO Carnival is no longer unique as many countries around the world have established their own Carnival festivals, using aspects of T&T Carnival.

This is according to sociology professor Dr Anton Allahar.

Allahar, who was born in Trinidad and is now a professor at the Western University in Ontario, Canada, was speaking during a webinar hosted by The University of the West Indies (The UWI) on Friday.

Dr Joanne Tull

NEED FOR BRANDING: Dr Joanne Tull

The webinar was to discuss the “Evolution/Devolution of the Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Allahar said other places have successfully copied T&T’s Carnival.

He listed Jamaica and Miami as such places.

He added that there are carnivals around the world that provide unique experiences that are not available in T&T. He gave Rio and New Orleans as examples.

“Our Carnival was very easily copied and improved on by others,” he stated.

“The unique thing that we had with our Carnival was the steelbands. But now you have all in Japan young people playing steelpan and playing as good as Despers and All Stars. So how can we brand that, take ownership, copyright some aspects of it and not leave our Carnival open to being pilfered or stolen?”

Kenny De Silva

‘WE DON’T CHERISH IT’: Kenny De Silva

The UWI Carnival Studies lecturer Dr Jo-anne Tull said there is a need for branding and marketing of T&T’s Carnival to set it apart from other similar festivals worldwide.

She lamented that currently, the T&T Carnival brand seems to be focused mainly on “bikini mas” as these are the images that come up when Trinidad Carnival is searched online.

“Many people are choosing to go to Jamaica and Miami or elsewhere where they may get more bang for their buck,” she stated.

“We have to have a unique selling point to attract the global market. Branding is something that has to take on a holistic approach that is premised on what is believed to be the purpose of your festival and, of course, understanding that in the context of the festival ecosystem of the Carnival.”

Tull said branding should not only focus on mas, music and pan but also the impact of Carnival on communities, artistes, creators, craftsmen etc.

Speaking with the Sunday Express, former chairman of the National Carnival Commission (NCC) Kenny Da Silva said he agreed that T&T’s Carnival has lost some aspects of what made it unique.

“The pan particularly,” he stated.

“We should have patented the pan so there would be some revenue coming in from people who wanted to get into steelbands, some value coming back. But we have just given the steelpan away. You have over 200 steelbands in Switzerland...we never took the time to see the real value in pan.”

He said T&T ought to establish a Carnival museum where visitors can learn about Carnival outside of the Carnival season.

“Carnival is very important to T&T...but we don’t cherish it and treat it the way it’s supposed to be treated,” Da Silva said.

“I thoroughly enjoy it and I think it is one of the most fascinating things we have where everybody, regardless of religion or race, we all become one for a day or two.”

On 2023 Carnival, Da Silva said it was reasonably successful.

“I would rate it a good B.”

Measure the impact

Also discussing the evolution of Carnival at The UWI’s webinar on Friday, economist Dr Marlene Attzs said Carnival must become self sustainable and not dependent on government funding.

But for this to be possible, she said studies must be done to measure the impact Carnival has on T&T.

“It’s a multi-million dollar industry, we hear all of these conversations coming in but do we actually measure the injections and do we actually measure the leakages?” she questioned.

“Many of the private persons involved in Carnival, either do not pay the taxes that are required of them or we can’t account for the taxes that they earn. So I think these are conversations that we need to have in terms of the injections into the Carnival sector or industry as well as the leakages.”

She noted that Carnival creates employment from street vendors selling bottled water and food right up to those involved in executing major Carnival events.

“I think it’s important for us to understand what is the net impact of Carnival if we are to talk about the sustainability of this festival.

“What we do on an annual basis, we wait for some subvention from the Government, when in truth and in fact...this is “we thing” and if we want to sustain “we thing” then we need to find more sustainable ways to finance “we thing” as an enterprise.

“I don’t think it is sustainable for us to be looking only to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago for funding for the execution of Carnival...”

Attzs added that not only the monetary value of Carnival must be studied but also the festival’s intrinsic value.

“The fact that Carnival brings together communities is a social dimension, a productivity dimension of Carnival that might be well worth our while examining so that we can replicate it in other areas.”

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Kamla’s claim pathetic

PM: Kamla’s claim pathetic

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar disagreed yesterday over the “senior government” member a United States report alleged was involved in human trafficking.

The Prime Minister said the alleged perpetrator sits on the Opposition bench whilst the Opposition Leader hit back that the person was a member of the Rowley Government.

HUMAN TRAFFICKING BACCHANAL

HUMAN TRAFFICKING BACCHANAL

Tensions erupted yesterday between the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) over human trafficking allegations, and bacchanal within the Opposition continued to brew with a former UNC minister claiming he had knowledge of party officials being involved in human trafficking.

Families pay tribute at watery grave

Families pay tribute at watery grave

LMCS diver Christopher Boodram, the sole survivor in the Paria diving tragedy, prays no other family goes through the heartache and pain he and the other families have had to ­endure since that fateful day.

Divers Fyzal Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar died inside the 36-inch pipeline a year ago.

Residents ‘frustrated’ as situation remains the same

Residents ‘frustrated’ as situation remains the same

IT’S been three months since residents of Seascape Apartments, Cocorite, woke up to the horror of a landslide on November 29.

Since then, the dirt and debris are yet to be removed.

To compound it, residents are still appealing to the authorities to construct a retaining wall above them since one house could possibly tumble down if another landslide occurs.

Suspect shot dead as police foil robbery

Suspect shot dead as police foil robbery

Police Commissioner Erla Christopher has ordered an immediate investigation into the killing of an alleged bandit by police and awaits the findings of the investigative team.

In a release yesterday, Christopher said she and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service are aware of a video currently circulating on social media that shows an alleged fatal police shooting.

HUMAN TRAFFICKERS IN UNC

HUMAN TRAFFICKERS IN UNC

There are human traffickers in the Parliament, but they are not in the People’s National Movement (PNM) side of the House.

A 2022 US Report on Human Trafficking pointed fingers at current Members of Parliament, but not those sitting on the PNM side, said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in Parliament yesterday as he went on the offensive in responding to questions from Naparima MP Rodney Charles on a 2022 US Report on Human Trafficking.

Recommended for you