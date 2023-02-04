Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has disclosed that Trinidad and Tobago is in contact with Venezuela on this country’s attempt to import natural gas from the neighbouring Bolivarian Republic—even as its President Nicolas Maduro appeared to throw cold water on the deal.
Energy Minister Stuart Young is likely to fly to Caracas on Monday in order to begin negotiations with the Venezuelans, the Express was told.
In addition, Shell, the National Gas Company and the Ministry of Energy are preparing for the talks, the Express was informed.
In response to questions yesterday in the House of Representatives from the Opposition United National Congress, the Prime Minister insisted that Maduro’s statement that the United States would not allow cash to be paid to Venezuela for imported gas was a case of colonialism.
Rowley said, “I said that with respect to Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. I am not talking about the statement of the President of Venezuela, Maduro talking about the American behaviour and colonialism. I was very clear how I chose my words...with respect to Venezuela treating with Trinidad and Tobago on this issue the Venezuelan government has made no statement and that is very important.”
The Prime Minister insisted that there are a lot of negotiations to get the deal over the hurdle and they were about to begin.
“This matter is one that requires state-to-state communication. The first hurdle has been crossed. The government of Venezuela has made no public statement specific to Trinidad and Tobago’s use of the OFAC licence. Trinidad and Tobago is in touch with Venezuela, there are meetings scheduled and negotiations ahead of us and therefore I can say nothing further at this time,” Rowley told the Lower House.
The Opposition had initially asked:
1. Given that the United States of America has granted a two-year licence for the development of the Dragon field, will the Prime Minister give an estimated timeline of how long the project will take to achieve the first gas supply, inclusive of all necessary approvals, infrastructural development and investment requirements?
2. Given that the United States of America has given approval for the development of the Dragon field, will the Prime Minister state if the Venezuelan government has officially agreed to the terms and conditions stipulated by the US?
They tried to follow up with questions about whether the Prime Minister was aware that Venezuela was not willing to accept a deal that stipulates no cash for the gas but the Speaker disallowed those that she felt were outside the rules.
Stumbling block?
On Thursday Maduro condemned the US for issuing licences that debar companies involved in business with sanctioned Venezuelan state firms from paying cash to his administration.
“They tell a country it has permission to negotiate with Venezuela, but it cannot pay in dollars or any form of cash. It must pay with food or products...That is colonialism.” Maduro said in a live broadcast from Caracas.
He was critical of the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) insisting it was trying to make a determination on how business was conducted in Venezuela between private companies and the Bolivarian state.
“It is a joke to sovereign countries. I call on sovereign countries and governments in America and the Caribbean to denounce this colonial model. We do not accept it, we will go on our way,” he said.
In what has been seen as a major diplomatic coup for the Rowley administration and a decision likely to have long-term positive economic implications for Trinidad and Tobago, the United States last month granted a licence to this country to access natural gas from Venezuela’s Dragon field.
The move came as T&T continues to suffer from a natural gas shortage that does not allow it to fully produce its petrochemical and LNG installed capacity.
The licence however came with conditions:
1. Venezuela is to receive no cash from the deal.
2. Some of the LNG must go to the region, particularly Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.
3. The licence is initially for two years (T&T had asked for ten years).
4. The National Gas Company (NGC) is the company given permission to represent T&T in the development of the project.
But it is the no-cash provision that appears to already be a stumbling block and which Government would need to get over if it is to bring gas to T&T. See Page 12