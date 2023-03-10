Trade between Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago in 2022 was more than TT$1.2 billion worth of products.
And this business between the two countries can be improved, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon said yesterday.
Speaking at the Jamaica Trade Mission to Trinidad breakfast meeting at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain, she said in 2022, Jamaica was Trinidad and Tobago’s third largest trading partner in Caricom.
The minister noted this country was keen on deepening trade relations with Jamaica, given its strong commercial relationship.
“In terms of improving our trade, I had the pleasure of leading a trade mission to Jamaica last November. During that trade mission, we gained invaluable knowledge of the standards and labelling requirements for products, customs procedures, and investment opportunities that are available in Jamaica. That information has benefited 16 local companies,” she said.
Gopee-Scoon said this country is also keen on expanding investment both in Jamaica, and from Jamaica.
“Several Jamaican companies have established operations in Trinidad and Tobago, including JMMB, GraceKennedy and Mussons Group (and more recently, Seprod Ltd’s investment in AS Bryden). Likewise, Trinidad and Tobago has several companies that have been established in Jamaica, such as ANSA McAL and the Bermudez Group, among others,” Gopee-Scoon said.
Therefore, in addition to the trade missions, the minister said the Government is seeking to strengthen its trade-promotion efforts by establishing commercial officers and attachés in key partner countries, including Jamaica.
“The process establishing these offices and attachés has commenced. We anticipate that shortly, these arrangements will be functional in Jamaica to help the business community in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago to do more business. Government is also seeking to strengthen its institutional arrangements surrounding trade and investment promotion by establishing a new trade and investment promotion agency,” Gopee-Scoon added.
Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Aubyn Hill, highlighted that Jamaica’s service industry is booming, and stated how important investment is. “I am personally inviting Trinidadian investors to join in the consortium—financial institutions, manufacturers—in consortium with Jamaican investors because we have quite a lot of capital in Jamaica with the pension funds and so on. So it’s a time for Jamaica and Trinidad to invest in what is easily going to be the logistics centre in the Caribbean and I want Trinidad to be part of it. I can’t be clearer,” Hill said.