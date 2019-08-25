TRINIDAD and Tobago has been placed at “Watch Level” for coral bleaching in the latest outlook published by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Coral Reef Watch.
According to the NOAA, that means that the waters around Tobago are above average sea surface temperature (SST) for this time of year.
NOAA also predicts that over the next five to eight weeks, Tobago and the rest of the Lesser Antilles have a 60 per cent chance of reaching “Bleaching Alert Level One” - the high likelihood of coral bleaching - while the outlook for next 9 to 12 weeks indicates a 60 per cent chance of reaching “Bleaching Alert Level Two - widespread coral bleaching and coral mortality.
The outlook spans the next coral bleaching outlook for the next four months, August to November, for the Caribbean region and can be viewed at, https://coralreefwatch.noaa.gov/vs/gauges/trinidad_tobago.php.
Stessors that cause bleaching
According to the Institute of Marine Affairs in T&T, which yesterday issued a release on the NOAA’s outlook,
Corals become stressed for variety of reasons, including when water temperatures are too warm or too cold.
This breaks down the coral-algae relationship and the algae is expelled from the coral. This loss causes the coral to turn white and is therefore referred to as coral bleaching. The loss of the algae means that the corals lose their major source of food; and if unfavourable conditions persist, the coral will starve and eventually die.
In the last 40 years, coral reefs around the world have suffered from global and regional coral bleaching events, where large sections of reef turned white as summertime sea temperatures became too warm because of global warming. Coral reefs of Tobago have also suffered from multiple bleaching events in the past including 2005 and 2010, and these have significantly degraded reef health.
Corals, which are a crucial component of the marine ecosystem, are capable of building massive underwater structures because they form a special relationship
with the symbiotic algae that live inside their tissue. The algae photosynthesises using sunlight to
produce enough energy to supply both themselves and their coral host. In return, the coral provides the
algae with a safe haven, stores essential nutrients and removes the algae’s waste.
Caribbean corals are typically shades of brown and green, but once bleaching begins, the corals appear
pale and eventually fade to bone white, having, at that point, lost most of their algal pigments.
Even if corals do not die immediately, they become more vulnerable to infections and diseases. Coral diseases tend to spike after stress events. Look out for corals with a black band or patches of white around the coral tissue and partial tissue loss and death.
Report bleaching
The IMA has appealed to citizens to be aware of coral bleaching and stated:
“Over the next three months, it is important for citizens who utilise the waters around Tobago to keep an eye out for changes to our reefs.”
Observations of coral bleaching can be made to local environmental authorities – The Institute of Marine Affairs, The Department of Marine Affairs and Fisheries, the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and even NGOs, such as the Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville, Buccoo Reef Trust and Environment Tobago.
Pictures and notes such as the location, depth and extent of bleaching observed can be provided, the IMA said.