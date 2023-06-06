The Trinidad and Tobago men’s hockey team maintained their perfect record in the inaugural Hockey5s Pan American Cup (PAC) Tournament with a 12-1 blowout over Paraguay in their Group B match in Kingston, Jamaica, yesterday.
Akim Toussaint had a beaver-trick in the second half while Teague Marcano and Mickell Pierre both recorded hat-tricks as the local stickmen dominated the contest.
Marcano scored in the first, third and fourth minutes as T&T took charge early in the game.
Meanwhile, Mickell was on the scoresheet in the 10th, 13th and 14th minutes while Toussaint scored in the 11th, 12th, and twice in the 18th to close out the game.
Also getting goals for T&T were Jordan Reynos (16th) and Nicholas Grant (17th). Junior Rodrigues scored the lone item for Paraguay.
The T&T women also had a good showing yesterday with two second-half goals from Samantha Olton helping them earn a 2-2 draw against Brazil in their third round Group B match.
The T&T ladies came from behind late in the contest after Brazil had taken a 2-0 lead, courtesy goals from Simon Paloma (8th) and Anna De Almeida (11th).
Olton pulled a goal back in the 16th minute to halve the deficit before drawing T&T level two minutes later.
The T&T women opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Jamaica before falling to an 8-1 drubbing against Uruguay.
The PAC is a qualifier for the men’s and women’s FIH Hockey5s (five-a-side) 16-team World Cup, set for January 2024 in Muscat, Oman.