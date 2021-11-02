Supermarket items

Express reporter Michelle Loubon visited a popular Port of Spain supermarket on October 27, 29 and 30, and recorded the prices of the items listed at right.

Yesterday, when she returned as VAT removal on a long list of items became effective, management at the supermarket said the prices have basically stayed the same. They said said the adjustments to the previous cost price were within $1 or $2.

These prices have basically stayed the same:

• Vegetable/Soya Bean Oil-4L -$95.

• Olive Oil-500 ml-$63.99

• Coconut Oil-750 ml-$21.99

• Ghee- 1 lb-$50.95

• Peanut Butter-860g-$32.95

• Black Pepper and other spices-85g-$8.99

• Family Cereal-1,000g-$39.95

• Kid’s Cereals-567g-$30.

• Hot Cereal Oats-680g-$11.99

• Milk Substitute-40z-$8.95

• Condensed Milk-380g-$7.75

• Instant Coffee-50g-$17.

• Ground Coffee-85g-$8.99

• Steel Cut Oats- 454g-$7.99

• Green Tea (3kg and under)-30g-$28.99

• Orange Juice-1 litre-$9.99

• Apple Juice-1 litre-$9.99

• Still Water (Bottled Water)- 410ml-$2.00

• Seasoned Meat- 3kg drumsticks-$100.

• Sausages, canned or otherwise packaged-105g-$5.50

• Canned Tuna-142g-$14.99

• Canned Mackerel-425g-$12.50

• Canned Peas-425g-$13.99

• Canned Beans-440g-$7.95

• Canned Corn-452g-$10.25

• Canned Mixed Vegetables-425g-$10.95

• Mayonnaise- 950ml-$20.99

• Ketchup-750 ml-$10.50

• Roti-$24 a pack

• Soup (Packaged)-50g -$5.50.

• Geera (Crushed Or Ground) 85g-$7.99

• Soya Chunks-454g-$21.50

• Soya Minced-227g-$10.99

• Ground Dhal-400g-$7.95

• Cheese Slices-250g-$29.98

• Table Butter-227g-$9.50.

• Pigtail-$23.99 a lb

• Ham Slices-150g-$12.50

• Turkey Slices-150g-$10.95

• Chicken Lunchmeats-250kg-$8

• Bologna-200g-$8.99

• Fresh Juice- 500ml-$10.06

• Biscuits And Crackers-450g-$13

