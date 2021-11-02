Express reporter Michelle Loubon visited a popular Port of Spain supermarket on October 27, 29 and 30, and recorded the prices of the items listed at right.
Yesterday, when she returned as VAT removal on a long list of items became effective, management at the supermarket said the prices have basically stayed the same. They said said the adjustments to the previous cost price were within $1 or $2.
These prices have basically stayed the same:
• Vegetable/Soya Bean Oil-4L -$95.
• Olive Oil-500 ml-$63.99
• Coconut Oil-750 ml-$21.99
• Ghee- 1 lb-$50.95
• Peanut Butter-860g-$32.95
• Black Pepper and other spices-85g-$8.99
• Family Cereal-1,000g-$39.95
• Kid’s Cereals-567g-$30.
• Hot Cereal Oats-680g-$11.99
• Milk Substitute-40z-$8.95
• Condensed Milk-380g-$7.75
• Instant Coffee-50g-$17.
• Ground Coffee-85g-$8.99
• Steel Cut Oats- 454g-$7.99
• Green Tea (3kg and under)-30g-$28.99
• Orange Juice-1 litre-$9.99
• Apple Juice-1 litre-$9.99
• Still Water (Bottled Water)- 410ml-$2.00
• Seasoned Meat- 3kg drumsticks-$100.
• Sausages, canned or otherwise packaged-105g-$5.50
• Canned Tuna-142g-$14.99
• Canned Mackerel-425g-$12.50
• Canned Peas-425g-$13.99
• Canned Beans-440g-$7.95
• Canned Corn-452g-$10.25
• Canned Mixed Vegetables-425g-$10.95
• Mayonnaise- 950ml-$20.99
• Ketchup-750 ml-$10.50
• Roti-$24 a pack
• Soup (Packaged)-50g -$5.50.
• Geera (Crushed Or Ground) 85g-$7.99
• Soya Chunks-454g-$21.50
• Soya Minced-227g-$10.99
• Ground Dhal-400g-$7.95
• Cheese Slices-250g-$29.98
• Table Butter-227g-$9.50.
• Pigtail-$23.99 a lb
• Ham Slices-150g-$12.50
• Turkey Slices-150g-$10.95
• Chicken Lunchmeats-250kg-$8
• Bologna-200g-$8.99
• Fresh Juice- 500ml-$10.06
• Biscuits And Crackers-450g-$13