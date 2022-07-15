Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan is defending the new driver’s licences that are currently being issued to citizens of this country.
Speaking with the media yesterday at the commissioning of the Morvant-to-Maritime Roundabout upgrade project, Sinanan reiterated that each new licence saved taxpayers $1.50 when compared to the old version.
“The figures the (Licensing) Commissioner gave us to produce one of the old permits was $7. Now it’s roughly $5.50 for one. So taxpayers are saving money. Now some people may view this as ‘small change’, but when it is added up annually, that little can go a long way and can be put into other avenues such as road repair,” Sinanan said.
He stressed that the new permits also had additional security features, which he hoped would only increase in time.
“The aim is for these features to help us reach a state where we can have persons stay at home and upload their relevant information, and the new permit can be mailed to you via TTPost.
“The features on the new permit facilitate such an upgrade in services. Now I am aware that some people are critical of it, and some people will try to pick out the negatives that they see, but I will defend this decision because there is a lot of positive in it,” Sinanan said.