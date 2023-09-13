Teachers at St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School in Calder Hall, Tobago, walked off the job yesterday, citing a number of concerns, including rodent infestation, mould, some toilets being non-functional, and poor lighting in some classrooms.
“We have two functioning toilets for the 28 teachers and ancillary staff to utilise. There is poor lighting in some of the classes where teachers are struggling to see, and the children are complaining about the poor lighting as well,” said Bradon Roberts, Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Tobago officer.
When the Express visited, children were being collected by their parents as classes were dismissed shortly before 11 a.m. Roberts said the neglect of the serious issues at the school is unbearable for the teachers.
“We have the girls’ toilet that is leaking, where some of the water is running down into the kitchen. We have the concerns of the rats, we sighted rats last week and the concerns of the mould,” said Roberts.
“Now what we are getting from the Division (of Education of the Tobago House of Assembly), one official told me that there is a report indicating it is not mould and CARIRI did a report suggesting such, but further investigation does not confirm any report being done by CARIRI. So I am not certain about the validity of that report,” he added.
The TTUTA official said there is need for a thorough cleaning of the school and it is unfortunate that the situation had to come to this.
“We as teachers, we have been trying our very best to not take this action but I am not getting from the Division that anything will happen in the near future. I know that they have been addressing some of the issues at some of the schools but what is happening at St Andrew’s is unacceptable...I will even add the school needs a deep clean,” Roberts said.
He said several calls were made and messages sent to officials from the Division of Education and the response was highly unsatisfactory.
The school principal had also put pen to paper, pleading for the issues to be addressed.
Asked to comment, Phillip Rochford, School Supervisor II of the THA Division of Education, said: “The outstanding issues at St Andrew’s Anglican Primary School are currently being addressed. Visits were paid to the school on Monday and yesterday. The mobilisation process to effect the necessary repairs has been triggered.”