A POWERFUL, unassuming editor, a solid journalist and one who taught that journalists are the voice of the voiceless were among the words and terms used to describe former Express editor Jerome Tang-Lee by present and past colleagues at his funeral yesterday.
Tang-Lee, 83, died on Saturday morning. He worked at the Express for three decades. During his funeral at JE Guide Funeral Home in San Fernando, veteran journalist Sunity Maharaj gave her tribute. She said she was one of Tang-Lee’s students and the first assignment on which he sent her, she learnt about the competitiveness of the profession and to find the angle in a story that would communicate to the people.
Over the years she learnt from Tang-Lee that journalists were to be humble. “There was no story smaller than us and the only people important were the people that you were serving, the readers … There was no celebrity journalist ... Jerome was unassuming, a powerfully unassuming editor.” Maharaj also said he would not let a story go stale and would hurry to make deadlines because he had to head home to spend time with his family. Tang-Lee was a married father of two.
His colleague at the Express, former political reporter Keith Subero, said it was only when he took over from Tang-Lee as a news editor, that he realised the mental task of the role.
“I never knew that job was so hard, I never knew what Jerome went through. He was a solid journalist,” Subero said.
Managing editor at Caribbean Communications Network (CCN) Curtis Williams said Tang-Lee was always excited about news.
Williams said Tang-Lee was a crucial part of his development as a journalist and when he returned to the media, he wanted Tang-Lee’s counsel and his wisdom about how to approach his new assignment.
“He continued to be there to support me, but more than that, whenever I spoke to Jerome he was excited about news. He was excited about my own career. He was not just a friend, a supervisor and a boss to me, but he was a real fatherly figure in my own life.”
Express South Bureau chief and CCN’s multimedia editor Richard Charan later said Tang-Lee’s sudden retirement, due to ill health in 2010, left a hole in the company that it struggled to fill.
“By then, Mr Tang-Lee had equipped me with enough knowledge and ability to be able to take on his position and manage a team of journalists who had become highly skilled under his direction and mentorship.”
Charan said, “He placed great value in the human-interest story, and was relentless in ensuring the quality of our writing and storytelling ability. Mr Tang-Lee let us know, every single day, that we were the voice for the voiceless. And for this, we will be eternally grateful”.
Among those who paid their respects at the funeral were the journalists he helped develop, Carolyn Kissoon, Zorina Shah, Dexter Philip and Trevor Watson.
Tang-Lee’s daughter Shauna-Marie said he was her hero, an optimistic person and a supportive father. She said that, growing up, because of all the places he had travelled, she too wanted to be a journalist.
“I loved how passionate you felt about journalism and I loved hearing you talk about your days at the Express. I especially loved hearing about all the travelling that you had done as a journalist … Your job at the Express was very important to you and it’s been wonderful to hear from journalists this week about the impact you had on the industry.”
She said he would talk about each day being exciting because there was always something new and never a dull moment.
“You valued your role at the Express as you reported on some of the major events that happened in Trinidad and Tobago’s history, you talked excitedly about your love for writing and about how proud you were when the other journalists you had worked with had gone on to have success in the industry and, of course, all the countries the Express had sent you to.
“For me, dad, the Express is synonymous with you and it’s comforting to see that your legacy lives on, not just in your kids and grandkids, but also in some of the current crop of today’s journalists and editors.”
Lay minister Cecil Colthrust, who officiated at the funeral, said Tang-Lee extended knowledge to others so that the world could become one where knowledge was not lacking. He said there are several people who have not been sharing their knowledge. One person who said he was appreciative of Tang-Lee’s knowledge was Kishore Jhagroo who exercised with him at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
In his tribute during the funeral service, Jhagroo said, “He was so knowledgeable about all that was going on, I learnt a lot from him from that.”
Tang-Lee worked as an Express business reporter, news editor, South Bureau chief and editor of the now-defunct The Sun newspaper.
He also worked in the communications department at Petrotrin before returning to the Express.