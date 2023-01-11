Diving instructor Dr Glenn Cheddie yesterday found himself in an embarrassing situation as his testimony was ripped apart by senior counsel Gilbert Peterson who said Cheddie lied about being a lawyer.
The Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union (SWWTU) presented Cheddie as a late witness to the Commission of Enquiry into the Paria diving incident.
At the hearing on Monday at Tower D of the International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain, Cheddie, in response to questions from attorney Prakash Ramadhar said he was a lawyer.
Peterson, attorney to Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd, yesterday objected to Cheddie being a witness, saying he was being “dumped” on the Commission.
However, Commission chairman Jerome Lynch said he would allow Cheddie’s testimony and the weight of it would be later decided.
During cross-examination, Peterson caused Cheddie to admit that he was not a lawyer and not an expert. At the CoE hearing on Monday Ramadhar asked Cheddie about his profession.
Ramadhar: Dr Cheddie, I understand that you’re also a lawyer?
Cheddie: Yes, sir.
In response to Ramadhar, Cheddie said he was not paid to give testimony, to which Ramadhar lauded him as being a patriot.
Cheddie said he had never been retained by Paria in the past and he did not expect to be in the future. Yesterday, Peterson told Cheddie: I looked at your CV, when were you called to the bar? (Monday), you said you were a lawyer.
Cheddie immediately responded that he made a mistake in the heat of his testimony on Monday when he was questioned by Ramadhar.
He said he was a sports law consultant and not a lawyer.
Peterson: That’s a lie. Sorry to put it to you that way. My grandmother told me if it’s not true, it’s a lie.
Cheddie: okay.
Peterson: I don’t know if your people told you otherwise. So that was a lie.
Cheddie: It wasn’t a lie, it came out wrongly in the excitement.
Peterson: Do you know under the Legal Profession Act to portray yourself in public or otherwise or hold yourself out as being a lawyer is an offence?
Cheddie: Yes
Peterson: And you just did that on oath yesterday, you know that?
Cheddie: Yes
Cheddie explained again that he made the comment in error.
Lynch asked why didn’t he not immediately correct himself, adding that the prudent thing to do was to correct himself yesterday.
Cheddie said he had intended to do so but did not know how to approach it.
Lynch: Do you appreciate that taking that course affects your credibility?
Cheddie: I realised that (Monday).
No expertise
Cheddie, in response to Peterson’s questions, said he did not have expertise with respect to commercial diving or the oil and gas industry.
Peterson noted that in Cheddie’s statement he attempted to portray himself as an expert and even gave expert opinion to the media dating back to March 2022 when he was critical of Paria and LMCS.
Cheddie said he never considered himself an expert but he was a professional.
He said he had never been hired by any major energy companies in the country.
Peterson said Cheddie had a bias against Paria Fuel Trading Company and Heritage Petroleum because they never hired him.
He said further that Cheddie was trying to market himself to get jobs to which Cheddie said he never applied for any.