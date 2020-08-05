BOTH the People’s National Movement (PNM) and the United National Congress (UNC) have held the reins at the Moruga/Tableland constituency at the end of past general elections.
The area has been deemed a marginal and with PNM’s Dr Lovell Francis winning by 533 votes over UNC’s Clifton De Coteau back in the 2015 general elections, it is fair to say that it is.
Back then, of the 27,913 citizens registered to vote in the constituency of Moruga/Tableland, 21,188 had cast their ballot. A total of 10,808 people voted for Francis while 10,275 voted for De Coteau. ILP’s Andre Clifford got 49 votes and 56 were rejected ballots.
For the 2020 elections, there are five contenders vying to become the next Member of Parliament for the area. They include PNM’s candidate, businessman Winston ‘Gypsy’ Peters, UNC’s representative, councillor Michelle Benjamin, contractor Larry Sanchar for the Trinidad Humanity Campaign, project manager Valentine Alvarez for the Democratic Party of Trinidad and Tobago, and farmer Thomas Sotillio, an independent candidate.
Agriculture and fishing are the main staples of the area and, in a recent interview, Peters told the Express that Moruga has one of the agricultural beds that can be advanced and also said the agricultural sector should be developed. He added, “We have to get people out of the perception that being in agriculture is a lowly thing.”
Benjamin had also spoken to the Express about agriculture in the constituency and cited the pineapple farmers and the fisher folk and added that the area has one of the best eco-tourism sites. “We have enough resources to see about ourselves and they can be tapped into to boost the local economy,” she had said.
Sanchar described Moruga/Tableland as the “diamond of agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago”. He said farmers have been calling for financial support and should he be successful at the polls, this support will be at zero percent interest. “When we give them zero percent interest and they become profitable with their business … we are going to take a zero interest from them as a State, understanding that when we support the person, they support the country.”
In a profile for Alvarez on social media, it was stated that he will ensure Moruga will have its fishing centre and its roads repaired. It was also said that he “will ensure that agriculture is aggressively supported” and that Moruga becomes a critical part of the new tourism thrust that he will introduce in the Parliament.
Mere weeks ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley opened in Moruga, this country’s first Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park. It costs $90 million and occupies18 acres.
Rowley said at the opening, “This is a gift from the people of Trinidad and Tobago, to our fellow citizens of the south coast ... Idleness should be a thing of the past for young men on the south coast because when we begin to produce in this area, all production should be able to be aimed and targeted … at a factory where what you produce can be absorbed and produced in a way that it can last upwards to the rest of the country in the north and east and of course outwards from Trinidad and Tobago.”
He added, “Here in this community, there are a lot of people who felt neglected and being left behind by the rest of the national economy, what we have brought to them by this investment of $90 million in this park, we’ve brought them opportunity to get on the bandwagon of production in Trinidad and Tobago.”
On the heels of this opening, the Prime Minister was again in Moruga to turn the sod for the construction of the Gran Chemin ,Fishing Facility which will cost $62.5 million. It is expected to be completed in 14 months.
Resident for the area Eric Lewis believes the projects will benefit the people of Moruga/Tableland. He told the Express there have been talks of a fishing port for over 60 years. “I have seen that they have started. Whether or not the PNM wins or loses, I hope that it is done because that area absolutely needs a fishing facility. It was one of the first things that was promised to Moruga and now it is being realized, thank God.”
Lewis, who is known as the Prince of Moruga, however added that it could have come sooner. “I really, really wish it was done earlier on.” He said there were elderly residents who had been waiting for the port, “Some of them have passed but some of them are still alive … in their 80s - 85, 87 years - particularly Mr Peter Glodon who was the former president of the Moruga Fishing Association.”
While Lewis said retaining walls have been built in the constituency over the past five years, he spoke of the area lacking a health facility, a bank or automatic teller machine and a fire station.
Residents also have issue with unemployment and the lack of clean water.
One 26-year-old resident told the Express that the area is in need of proper drains, play parks and a library. This fisherman also said that a gas station is required as presently fishermen have to traverse long distances for fuel for their vessels.
He said he hoped the Gran Chemin Fishing Facility was not just an election promise. “When it coming to election (time), they come with a set of mamaguy thing to us. It is years we waiting on it (the fishing port), we really depending on it. Men older than me, men going and die just now and they saying since they had 17 years they hearing this promise.”
He added, “We will feel comfortable if we see it start, we could say we getting somewhere but right now we not too sure what to say about it.”
In an interview with the Express Business, Ramash Ramsumair, chairman of the Tableland Pineapple Farmers Association said the Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park could be turned into a $100 million revenue spinner for the country, be passed on to future farmers and create jobs.
Famer Nigel Rooplal, 38 of La Savan, however is doubtful farmers in his area would benefit from this facility. Rooplal who also said praedial larceny is an issue in the area, believes money invested in the park could have been used to assist farmers on their existing lands.
His brother Russell Rooplal said the park is presently an “empty structure”. He added, “It is just gimmicks thing, that just going to close down. Nothing going and take place there. I don’t think so, I’m telling you so.”
In the lead up to the elections, Peters told the Express he will represent the aspirations of the people. Benjamin said will bring change to the constituency and has the youth, single parents and vulnerable at heart. Sanchar said in his interview with the Express that he is not a politician but wants change for the people of Trinidad and Tobago. The social media profile for Alvarez’s stated that he will use his pivotal vote in the Parliament to ensure that Moruga/Tableland is no longer neglected by the two major political parties.
Whoever is successful at the polls on August 10, Lewis believes, “The people should be able to have a rapport with you, be able to see you, be able to speak with you. Be approachable and work for the people, listen to them, be a voice, be a friend.”