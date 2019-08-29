The Ur­ban De­vel­op­ment Cor­po­ra­tion of Trinidad and To­ba­go (UDe­COTT) is contemplating legal action against its former line minister Dr Roodal Moonilal.

The threat of legal action comes days after the Oropouche East MP accused the corporation and several contractors of corruption.

Moonilal made the accusations while speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) Monday night forum in Debe this week.

He had called for an independent enquiry into refurbishment works at the Prime Min­is­ter’s of­fi­cial res­i­dence in Toba­go, say­ing while he was housing minister, the refurbishment works were budgeted to cost $500,000. He said it was then increased to $6 million.

Moonilal said under this Government, the cost jumped from $6 million to almost $20 million.

He claimed a highway was also being constructed to facilitate access to the residence.

Moonilal also implied misbehaviour on the part of two contractors working on the project.

He said the contractors are simultaneously constructing private developments in Tobago, and materials intended for use on the PM’s residence were being redirected to these other sites.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

“This is Landate two,” he said.

Moonilal had questioned Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s involvement in the corporation.

Last year, UDe­COTT was moved from the Min­istry of Hou­s­ing and placed un­der the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter.

Moonilal said with Row­ley in charge of the State com­pa­ny, UDeCOTT was “leaking taxpayers’ money” and said the matter “reeks of corruption”.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
DUKE'S STINK MOUTH

DUKE'S STINK MOUTH

Last week Public Services Association (PSA) leader told Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to “s…