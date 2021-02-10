THE murders of two women graduates of The University of the West Indies in 2021 have caused “immense sadness” at the institution’s St Augustine Campus.
In a statement on the women’s murders yesterday, Prof Brian Copeland, Pro Vice-Chancellor and Campus Principal, called on citizens— especially men—“to take responsibility for creating and actively maintaining safe spaces for the most vulnerable in our midst”.
“It is with immense sadness that the St Augustine Campus community of The University of the West Indies received the news of the death of Andrea Bharatt last week, the second of our graduates to have been brutally killed in Trinidad and Tobago in the first two months of 2021,” Copeland stated.
Suzette Sylvester, who was killed at her Couva home in January, allegedly by a male relative, pursued courses from the University’s Institute of Gender and Development Studies (IGDS).
Copeland said the fact that both women were victims of gender-based violence means that “in spite of all the work done over the decades by the IGDS, as well as the disciplines of The UWI’s Social Sciences like Criminology and Sociology, as well as the Humanities and other areas of study, much more needs to be done to eradicate this scourge that reflects one of the many ways a society can destroy itself or, at best, regress into a primal state”.
Copeland said there are several societal problems that manifest themselves in violence or discrimination across biological, ethnic and cultural divides. He went on to call on the national and male community to speak against the harassment of women.
“In specific regard to the issue of gender-based violence, I call on all citizens, men in particular, to take responsibility for creating and actively maintaining safe spaces for the most vulnerable in our midst,” Copeland said.
“We need to call out and engage those who display disrespect for the women in our society, whether it be – for example, by issuing insulting remarks when their advances are ignored, stalking, or even entertaining songs that promote sexual violence”.