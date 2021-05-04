* Spas, hairdressers, nail and beauty technicians shall remain closed for services to the public.
* A religious or ecclesiastical organisation or any other religious organisation shall not be open for the conduct of religious activities and services except that they may conduct funeral services and wedding services where the gathering of persons at any place used for that purpose does not exceed ten persons.
- Notwithstanding sub-regulation, a religious or ecclesiastical organisation or any other religious organisation may conduct religious meetings or services–
(a) by electronic means; or
(b) for the purposes of recording or live streaming same, where the gathering of persons at any place used for that purpose does not exceed five persons.
* During the period set out in section 17, the number of persons in attendance at a burial, cremation or wedding reception shall be limited to ten persons.
The following places shall remain closed to the public:
(a) a club, as defined in section 2 of the Registration of Clubs Act;
(b) a dancehall or theatre licensed under the Theatres and Dancehalls Act;
(c) a theatre licensed under the Cinematography Act;
(d) a common gaming house or betting office licensed under the Gambling and Betting Act; and
(e) a gym or fitness centre.
* Where a person causes, without reasonable excuse, any vessel, being operated in the waters of Trinidad and Tobago, to be raft-up with another vessel for recreational purposes, he commits an offence.
* All retail business establishments shall only be open until 8:00 p.m. everyday unless permitted otherwise by the Minister.
* (1) No person shall, without reasonable excuse, travel in a vehicle or vessel without wearing a face mask, face shield or face covering in a manner which covers his nose, mouth and chin.
(2) Where the person under this regulation is a child accompanied by an individual who has responsibility for the child, the individual shall provide and ensure that the child has and wears the face mask, face shield or face covering as required by this regulation.
(3) Sub-regulations (1) and (2) do not apply–
(a) to a child who is under the age of eight;
(b) where a person is in the vehicle or vessel alone; or
(c) where a person is allocated a cabin, berth or other similar accommodation, at any time when they are in that accommodation alone.
(4) For the purposes of sub-regulation (1), the circumstances in which a person has a reasonable excuse include those where–
(a) the person cannot put on, wear or remove a face mask, face shield or face covering–
(i) because of any physical or mental illness or impairment, or disability; or
(ii) without severe distress;
(b) the person is travelling with, or providing assistance to, another person and such other person relies on lip reading to communicate with the first person;
(c) the person removes their face mask, face shield or face covering to avoid harm or injury, or the risk of harm or injury, to himself or others;
(d) the person is travelling to avoid injury, or to escape a risk of harm, and does not have a face mask, face shield or face covering with him;
(e) if it is reasonably necessary for the person to eat or drink, the person removes his face mask, face shield or face covering to eat or drink;
(f) the person has to remove his face mask, face shield or face covering to take medication;
(g) a request is made of the person to remove his face mask, face shield or face covering temporarily for security and identification purposes, if necessary, for the purpose of receiving services; or
(h) the circumstances provided for in guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health.