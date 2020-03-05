Ticket to Win it!

Competition Rules

  1. Look for the unique numbered ticket in your copy of the Express Newspapers.
  2. Cut out and retain your ticket
  3. Look for the winning ticket number published Tuesday-Saturday in the what's on page of the Express.
  4. Claim your prize by presenting your winning ticket along with valid ID to any Trinidad Express Office.
  5. ONLY original tickets are accepted. No photocopies.
  6. Draw for the Grand Prize takes place fortnightly. All daily winners will be eligible for any of the three Grand Fortnightly draws.
  7. Grand Prize winners will not be eligible to participate in subsequent Grand Prize draws.
  8. In the event there in no Grand Prize for a particular draw, Grand Prize Money will roll over to the following fortnightly draw.
  9. Promotion runs from March 1st to April 11th, 2020.

Employees of the OCM Group and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.

