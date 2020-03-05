Ticket to Win it!

Competition Rules
- Look for the unique numbered ticket in your copy of the Express Newspapers.
- Cut out and retain your ticket
- Look for the winning ticket number published Tuesday-Saturday in the what's on page of the Express.
- Claim your prize by presenting your winning ticket along with valid ID to any Trinidad Express Office.
- ONLY original tickets are accepted. No photocopies.
- Draw for the Grand Prize takes place fortnightly. All daily winners will be eligible for any of the three Grand Fortnightly draws.
- Grand Prize winners will not be eligible to participate in subsequent Grand Prize draws.
- In the event there in no Grand Prize for a particular draw, Grand Prize Money will roll over to the following fortnightly draw.
- Promotion runs from March 1st to April 11th, 2020.
Employees of the OCM Group and their immediate families are not eligible to participate.