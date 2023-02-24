A LOCAL singer needs your help to undergo a medical procedure.
Krishendath “Blues” Singh, 50, suffered a stroke two years ago and has recently been diagnosed with an eye condition. He has lost sight in his right eye.
His medical expenses have been estimated at $50,000.
Singh’s friends have come together to host a charity show in aid of his medical care.
The event takes place at the Couva Multipurpose Hall tomorrow from 7 p.m.
The show will feature the best in local chutney and classical singing, he said.
In a brief interview with the Express yesterday, Singh said he was thankful to his friends in the entertainment industry who came together to help him.
“They are all performing at the show. I am thankful to everyone who is helping me. I cannot afford the medical expenses and after the show I am hoping to have the procedure done,” he said.
Singh, of Chaguanas, has been singing chutney for three decades, making it to chutney competitions numerous times.
The line-up includes Sunil Ramsundar, Cintra Sookoo, Naresh Prabhoo, Navin Prabhoo, Nirmal Prabhoo, Nishan Hitman Prabhoo, Jairam Dindial, Molly Ramcharan, Lily Ramcharan, Manmohan Gosine, Ramesh Basdeo, Shiva Lakhan, Anthony Batson and Nigel Salickram.
And for the Bollywood lovers, Jairaj Singh, Neera Harripersad, Premchad Basdeo and Satnarine Ragoo will be there to serenade you.
The Zee TV Shiv Shakti Dancers will also be there.
Tickets cost $65 and patrons are allowed to walk with their coolers.