A 32-year-old woman of All Fields Trace, Lowlands appeared virtually before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with the offence of fraudulent conversion.
Adora Francis was arrested last Friday and subsequently charged in relation to the incident which allegedly occurred between May 21 and August 3, 2021.
It was alleged that on Friday May 21, the victim went to Lifetime Roofing, situated at Barrington Court, Milford Road, Bon Accord, where he handed over to Francis, who at the time was manager of the Lifetime Roofing branch, $6,000 for the purchase of five PVC windows.
The victim returned to Lifetime Roofing on August 3 and made enquiries as to the delivery of the windows but was informed there were no records of his name nor payments on his behalf in the company system.
A report was made at Crown Point Police Station, investigations were conducted and Francis was charged with the offence. She was granted bail with surety in the sum of $50,000 or a cash alternative of $5,000 with conditions, that she is to report to Shirvan Road Police Station.
She will reappear in court next month.
PC Sealy of Crown Point Police Station laid the charges.