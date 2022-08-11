Today has officially been declared World Steelpan Day (WSD) in the city of Port of Spain.
Deputy Mayor of Port of Spain Hillan Morean made the designation on behalf of the capital city’s mayor, Joel Martinez, during the filming of the celebration of WSD on August 3 at Mille Fleurs, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The showcase, titled Just The Two of US—Celebrating 60 years of Independence, will stream on the World Steelpan Thrust of Trinidad and Tobago Facebook page from 7 o’clock tonight. It features veteran pannist/arranger Leon “Smooth” Edwards, Akua Leith & The NSSO, Mark Loquan and Selwyn Tarradath. There is also a Tobago segment featuring a Moriah Wedding.
Dr Kim Johnson is this year’s featured speaker.
World Steelpan Day co-founder Bertel Gittens said the mayoral declaration takes the Thrust’s vision for the annual August 11 celebration one step closer towards creating a globally recognised day for the national instrument in the middle of Pan Trinbago’s Steelband month.
“World Steelpan Day is not about jump up. It’s serious things. It calls for a day of celebration and global recognition as we share the steelpan, our national musical instrument of T&T, with all the nations of the world.
“We celebrate the icons and we want to get to know a lot more about them because it’s not documented.
“We know what they stand for, what they about, how they live their lives, so we try to bring out all the remaining icons and find out more about them,” a passionate Gittens told the Express via WhatsApp yesterday.
A commitment to the national instrument
Gittens said the idea for WSD was born at the inauguration of the World Steelpan Thrust of Trinidad and Tobago in 2019 between himself and fellow board members, music entrepreneur Simeon Sandiford and Steelpan Tuners Guild of Trinidad and Tobago Lenny Lera.
The World Steelpan Thrust is a non-profit tasked with creating and supporting opportunities for the sustainable development of pan in the areas of manufacturing, education, entertainment, therapy and other related services.
The day was marked with a hybrid part-virtual and part-live event at the car park of Pan Trinbago in 2020, with Martin Daly, SC, giving the feature address.
In 2021, the celebration adopted the moniker Inner Pan-Demic and presented a fully virtual event with Pro-Vice Chancellor at The University of the West Indies Brian Copeland presenting the feature address.
“Everyone came out and supported immediately, from the Pan Trinbago president to veteran pan players, it was overwhelming,” Gittens recalled.
Their August 3 taping was attended by Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell, Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation president Ainsley King and National Carnival Commission chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters.
Gittens said the placing of the celebration in the middle of Steelpan Month, between Emancipation and Independence Day, is “just the right time to honour an instrument that plays a pivotal role in our annual celebrations”.
“This year we moved to Mille Fleurs. We had a formal programme. With the mayor of Port of Spain’s proclamation, we hope to take advantage of that and develop the day into something people will come for. Our intention is to make it a tourism product where people could come for Steelpan Month and really enjoy a World Steelpan Day in Port of Spain,” Gittens said.
The Caribbean diaspora is already buzzing about World Steelpan Day, he said.
“Everything that comes out of Trinidad has a global audience, and pan is no different. Seeing we took the initiative coming out of Trinidad, the T&T diaspora looks to us for entertainment because they miss back home.
“Once we continue what we doing in relation to celebrating the icons, it will grow. Each one tell one, and it will grow. All the pan people that come to T&T to play pan, we have now created another platform they could view. It’s exciting times ahead,” Gittens concluded.