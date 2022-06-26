Trinidadian-born Mishael Morgan of The Young and the Restless won as lead drama actress, becoming the first black actor to win in a lead category at the Daytime Emmys on Friday night.
Morgan was previously nominated in the supporting category.
The 35-year-old plays Amanda Sinclair on the CBS soap.
“I am being honoured regardless of the colour of my skin, regardless of my passport, for being the best at what I do,” Morgan said.
“Now there are little girls all around the world and they’re seeing another step forward and they know that no matter their industry, no matter their vocation, no matter what, they can strive to be the best at what they do. Not only can they achieve it, but they will be celebrated.”
‘Eric Forrester’ wins award, too
John McCook earned lead actor honours for his role as Eric Forrester on CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful.
It was the 78-year-old’s first win in four nominations.
“I am so glad to get this Emmy—any Emmy, actually,” he said.
General Hospital won daytime drama honours, the ABC show’s 15th triumph in the category.
It was the fifth trophy earned by the show Friday.
Morgan is in her second stint on Y&R. She first joined the soap in 2013 and stayed until 2018.
She returned in 2019 as a different character.
“I am so immensely proud of our generation. We are breaking glass ceilings left, right and centre, and I am so honoured to be a vessel and experience this moment,” she said.
“It’s because of everybody who is out there today who is proving to the world that we can and we will do this thing called equality and unity together.”