There is hope for 33 Trinidadians taken in by Barbados after being denied landing rights because of the closure of the borders of Trinidad and Tobago, But it be will another 14 days of quarantine for the 33 nationals in Barbados begging to come home, should they arrive in this country.
The elderly group is currently under mandatory quarantine in Barbados.
They made their way to that country as they tried to reach Trinidad and Tobago which closed its borders at midnight on Sunday.
The group left Trinidad and Tobago on Carnival Tuesday (February 25) for a cruise in South Africa.
Speaking on behalf of some of the members of the group on Tuesday, Member of Parliament for Ororpouche East Roodal Moonilal that group did not act recklessly on leaving for their vacation on Carnival Tuesday and moved with haste to reach back to his country. He also said insufficient time was given for them to arrive home. He suggested a period of 48 to 72 hours should have been allotted.
He called the situation a breach of the law, of the constitutional rights of citizen. He said there were legal ramifications and attorneys were looking into the law.
At today’s press update related to the Covid-19 pandemic in country, he said: “If these 33 are provided with an exemption, once they don’t present with symptoms within the quarantine period in Barbados, we’re not going to be bringing them home. If they present here in Trinidad, they will be quarantined by the State for another 14 days to protect the population.”
He added, “If persons find their way through this border whether it be via action, including court action or not, understand that it is going to affect everyone … We have seen the suggestion and the threat of going to court, that is not something that the government takes lightly and, I dare say, that is not something that the population takes lightly.”
Young said, “The persons who are currently in Barbados, we understand it’s about 33 persons, took very calculated decisions to leave where they were after our borders were closed in Trinidad and Tobago and to attempt to make their way back. The borders were closed to protect all of us. They made their way to a sister Caricom country, Barbados, before they left South Africa to Oman, Oman to London, London to Barbados, they were aware that our borders would be closed and they would not make it back in time. Barbados has implemented a 14 day mandatory quarantine period. We went a step further and closed our borders to non-nationals and then now to our nationals as of midnight on (last) Sunday and I emphasize again to protect the remaining population here in Trinidad and Tobago … If the court was to order that person be allowed in, that would be end of the protection that the government has very carefully put in place to protect people in Trinidad and Tobago and it would defeat completely the closure of our borders.”
He said, “Understand that it cannot be a loophole that we accept that persons make their way from wherever they are in the world, on the few remaining international flights, to any Caricom country including Barbados and then think that that is a jumping point to break the barrier that we’ve put to protect the population of Trinidad and Tobago and the people within our borders. The government is resolute that it will not allow that ... We will not be using Caricom airports to defeat our entry, it is either we are in or we are out and that is the clear message today.”