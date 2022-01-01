Celina Joseph of Mt. Pleasant received a precious New Year gift at 4:44am with the delivery of her daughter, who weighed 2.905kgs. Colleen Celestine Dann of Glamorgan also received a precious New Year gift at 10:50am with the delivery of her son.

Assemblyman Dr. Faith B.Yisrael, Secretary of Health, Wellness and Social Protection presented both mothers with baby care items courtesy the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection and the Tobago Regional Health Authority. She also congratulated them and expressed best wishes for them and their families in 2022.

In expressing thanks, Colleen Celestine Dann said “I want to thank this Dr. here [ Dr. Mikail Yorke – House Officer] and the others for being alert and…they were just right here all the time, so thanks a lot.”

