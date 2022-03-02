Demanding that senior managers be held accountable for the deaths of four divers contracted by the Paria Fuel Trading Company Limited, the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) picketed the home of terminal manager Collin Piper on Tuesday night.
The group of union members, along with a few relatives of the men, stood outside the gates of Piper’s Gulf View, La Romaine residence for about an hour.
They held candled and prayed for the men’s loved ones. Holding up placards, the OWTU members chanted “We want justice” calling on Chairman Newman George, general manager Mushtaq Mohammed and Piper to do the “honourable thing” and resign.
The trade union has warned that candlelight vigils will continue at the homes of managers and outside Paria’s Pointe-a-Pierre compound.
OWTU president general Ancel Roget said on Tuesday the trade union will continue to “take action” against the persons who “perpetrated this disastrous” act that led to the deaths of four men.
Divers Fyzal Kurban, Yusuf Henry, Kazim Ali Jr and Rishi Nagassar became trapped in a 30-inch pipeline on Friday afternoon.
The men were employed by contractor LMCS Ltd to conduct maintenance work on the pipeline.
On Sunday, Paria announced that a decision was taken to change the rescue operation to a recovery of bodies.
This angered the trade union and family members who had gathered in a bus shed outside the company since Friday evening.
Paria said began recovery operations on Sunday night. Three bodies were found at around 6pm on Monday. They were identified as Kurban, Henry and Ali. Recovery operations is ongoing to recovery Nagassar’s body.