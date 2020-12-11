VEMCO has loaded its first shipment of products inclusive of ketchup, mayonnaise and mustard to Cuba on Wednesday, as it has begun to expand their market.
At a ceremony hosted by the Vemco, the chief executive officer Christopher Alcazar who has always been an advocate of growing the export market share beyond CARICOM said that the company will benefit from export opportunities, that will also result in import substitution which preserves foreign exchange for T&T.
“The T&T manufacturing sector is well positioned to generate much needed foreign exchange, at a time when our energy sector is in steep decline. We are therefore also grateful to ExportTT for their role in helping us to connect with distributors in Cuba and across the globe,” Alcazar said.
Also on hand to congratulate Vemco on its achievement was Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon who said “this new relationship with Cuba is a significant achievement and a major milestone in the diversification of the company’s export markets and will contribute to an increase in Trinidad and Tobago’s non-energy exports.”
Minister Gopee-Scoon commended VEMCO for its commitment and perseverance in pursuing the Cuban market, which is very important to T&T, while satisfying all the international requirements.
She added that this country is Cuba’s largest trading partner in the Caribbean and anticipates that this achievement will further strengthen both countries’ bilateral economic and trading relationship, resulting in tangible benefits.