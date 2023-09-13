Criticism and praise have followed the crowning of a Venezuelan national at the Miss Grand International T&T pageant on Sunday.
However, back in August, the management team representing Mileidy Materano, who came to Trinidad six years ago, confirmed she was eligible to compete in the pageant.
Moreover, she is among other Venezuelan nationals representing other countries at international pageants.
Materano made history at the Banquet and Conference Centre at MovieTowne, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, on Sunday, when she became the first Venezuelan national chosen to represent Trinidad and Tobago at the Miss Grand International pageant in Vietnam, on October 25.
Her victory was quickly followed by many taking to social media to criticise the judges’ decision.
“This is a total disrespect to our Trinidad women,” was the opinion of one commentator.
“So what happened to born and raised in Trinidad?” posted another.
However, not everyone was critical as some offered their congrats and wished Materano well.
“Well done my grand sister. You are the true representation of what it means to be Trinidad and Tobago; diversity, acceptance, tolerance and compassion. Congratulations!” one person posted on the Miss Trinidad and Tobago Facebook page.
In a press release sent to media houses back in August, Materano’s management team said that the model and entrepreneur (Materano) was initially approached by the team of the Miss Grand International and offered a candidacy spot.
Materano’s manager, interior architect and design consultant Charisse Parsons, confirmed her eligibility and was told by the pageant’s managing director that Materano was indeed eligible, according to the international governing body criteria.
In the lead-up to the pageant finals, Materano, who represented Diego Martin West, won People’s Choice.
Resilience and courage
The economic and social turmoil enveloping Venezuela forced Materano, along with millions of Venezuelans, to flee the country and the deteriorating living conditions (lack of food and medicine) to pursue a better life elsewhere.
Materano arrived in Trinidad six years ago at the age of 23, with only the clothes on her back and no knowledge of English. She found work as a waitress. Her sponsorship by a local businessman led to her receiving legal status and residency in T&T.
The lover of performing arts taught herself English and began pursuing modelling, dance and self-expression. She caught the eye of local businesses and began promoting their products. She also opened her own business, Glamour and Beauty, and a salon.
Materano sees the Miss Grand International pageant as an opportunity to advocate for mental health awareness. She has been open about her experiences of being drugged and abused as a girl. She has used her social media presence to dispel the myths surrounding mental health and therapy, and remind others that they are not alone.
She hopes to convey a message of resilience, courage and the importance of seeking help when needed.
Nothing new
While Materano’s victory is a game changer for local pageantry, she is among several Venezuelans representing countries other than their homeland at international beauty pageants.
Venezuelan native Andrea Diaz represented Chile in the 67th Miss Universe pageant in 2018. That very year, a Venezuelan competitor represented Portugal at Miss World, and two Venezuelan models representing different countries competed in the Miss Earth pageant.
And Andrea Zanettin, 24, who was born in Venezuela, will be representing Italy at this year’s Miss Grand International pageant.