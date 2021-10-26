For years, Divali Nagar has been the most anticipated event leading up to the Hindu festival of lights.
But for the second year, the National Council for Indian Culture (NCIC), in collaboration with Southex, will present nine nights of entertainment virtually. This as gatherings have been limited due to Covid-19 restrictions.
Divali Nagar, the Divali Prastaav 2021 edition, begins today and will continue until November 3, the night before Divali.
The entertainment will take place at the main stage at the NCIC Nagar in Chaguanas.
Southex chief executive officer George Singh announced that the biggest names in the Indo-entertainment industry will be featured nightly.
The opening night will include performances by Rana Mohip and the Sargam International Orchestra; Isha Organisation; Nritya Sangam Dance Company; Arshad Khan; Kamaldai Ramkissoon; First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra; and Dragon Boys Tassa Group.
The two-hour presentation can be viewed on the NCIC and Southex Facebook and Youtube pages from 8-10 p.m.
Links would be provided daily.