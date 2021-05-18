Are humans playing God and categorising which Covid patients in Trinidad and Tobago live or die?
This was essentially the question raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who called for answers on whether Covid positive elderly people with comorbidities are not being given Intensive Care Unit (ICU) priority because of the system being overwhelmed and so they are left to die.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday the former prime minister said the country has been told about the parallel health care system being overwhelmed with facilities overcrowded, a drain on medical staff and shortage of vital supplies, and ventilators.
"We are also being told that when you go, that the people at the medical facility, and this is a very serious matter, they are categorising you and say 'you're old, you have what they call the preconditions and so on, so don't pay to much priority, that person can go," she said demanding answers.
Persad-Bissessar read a letter she received from a citizen whose 86 year old Covid positive uncle died on May 14, 2021.
The letter stated the man contracted Covid and an ambulance was called after his condition deteriorated.
"The ambulance took 4 hours to arrive and the driver spoke of absolute horror on his day thus far and the state of the hospitals. Right before driving out of the house, Couva said yes someone just died, a bed opened up. Bring him immediately," Persad-Bissessar read.
"He arrived and the first phone call from the hospital brought on the grim reality of our decision. Using our Government’s reporting language, he was an elderly male with comorbidities. So we knew his odds were against him.
“Your dad is very sick and because of his age he does not qualify for ICU. The system is overrun”
And because of the Government’s profile he was not a candidate for further treatment," the letter stated.
"It was not just the odds against him, it is the placement of a body in a production line with a predetermined result. This was his death sentence," read Persad-Bissessar.
She said the man died on May 14 at 7.35 a.m and the family was contacted eight hours later at 4.07 p.m.
Persad-Bissessar said the man's death was not recorded in the Health Ministry's Covid death toll.
Persad-Bissessar said this is not a "UNC person" but someone who is exposing the reality and are against senseless death.
"I agree with the writer of this that over a year and we have not put systems in place to save lives, far less save livelihoods," she said.
"Therefore I raise the concern. Medical care. What is happening? Are you really categorizing people in this way? Old and have the pre conditions? Are you prioritizing who will live and who will die? Is it that some people are seeing themselves as God? They determine who they will take care of?," said Persad-Bissessar.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference on Monday Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said, up until Sunday, the rolling average of cases was approximately 414, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity at 100 per cent in Trinidad and Tobago and 97 per cent overall, all high dependency units (HDUs) are at maximum capacity and resources including nursing staff have begun to run out.