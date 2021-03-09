SAVITRI SOOKRAM wept on Saturday as she faced the burial of her husband for a second time.
His remains were reburied at the Monkey Town Cemetery following an order made by the court after Sookram brought legal action against the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation.
She had claimed that repair work on a roadway, undertaken on behalf of the Corporation, had excavated the graves of her loved ones.
The judge in the matter, Justice Frank Seepersad, made a site visit to the cemetery and found that the graves had been disturbed, even noting that he saw what appeared to be a large piece of bone sticking up in the air. He ordered that the remains be exhumed and reburied.
He thereafter gave the directive that the PDRC pay for the entire process. At that hearing, senior legal officer at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Annalean Inniss, advised that reburial would have to take place within seven days. The plots, the judge said, were to be identified by the cemetery keeper.
During the matter, licences were issued by the Minister of Rural Development and Local Government for four of the deceased in Sookram’s family.
Exhumation began on March 1. On Saturday morning, Sookram’s husband, Edwin Sookram, and three of her relatives were reburied. Sookram wiped her tears during the prayer service.
Edwin Sookram died in 2018
Sookram, 67, of Barrackpore, was married to Edwin Sookram for 42 years. The couple had three children. Edwin Sookram was a principal for 12 years until he was promoted to the role of school supervisor, the position he held until his retirement. He also served on various Presbyterian school boards. Edwin Sookram died in 2018.
The reburial was attended by other family members and Sookram’s attorneys Wayne Beharry. Representatives from the PDRC were also present.
During the court case, the PDRC was represented by attorneys Narad Harrikissoon and Andre Sinanan. Along with Beharry, attorneys Satesh Emrit and Indira Binda represented Sookram.
The judge had also ordered in the matter that the Corporation be allowed to continue construction of the roadway in the cemetery but all activity had to end within two feet from the edge of the portion of the wall.