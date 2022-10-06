There was flooding on the roadways leading to a house on Wednesday night where an elderly Sangre Grande woman was impaled.
Crime scene investigators hope today to visit the scene at Oropouche Road where Merle Flanders, 77, suffered the fatal injury.
Initial police investigations suggest that Flanders’ death was accidental.
A police report said that Flanders was with her husband, Aldwin Francis, 75, at their home.
At around 8.19 p.m. he was using his motorized scooter to exit the bedroom area, while Flanders walked behind him.
The husband reported that he heard a “thump” on the floor then realized his wife had fallen on a piece of steel that was protruding from the floor.
Police were told that the piece of steel was used to prevent the bedroom door from slamming.
He went to her and observed an injury to her chest.
He alerted the neighbour who contacted relatives.
Flanders was taken by a relative to the Sangre Grande Hospital.
A report was made to the Sangre Grande Police Station and WPCs Castellano and Seedarnee went to the Sangre Grande Hospital where they were told by a doctor that Flanders was brought into the hospital in an unresponsive state.
She was pronounced dead at 8.59 p.m.
The body was removed to the Sangre Grande mortuary, pending a post-mortem examination.
The C.S.I Personnel were informed and the scene is yet to be visited, as the roadway to the house is impassable, the report said.
WPC Seedarnee is continuing investigations.