A Penal woman was killed in a head-on collision on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Jovy Neelash Choonie, 38, of Mathura Development, Mohess Road.
A police report said that Choonie was a front seat passenger in a silver Nissan Tiida proceeding along La Fortune Road, Woodland, driven by a 54-year-old man, of Wilson Road, Penal.
At around 9.30 p.m. the vehicle swerved and came into the path of a blue Nissan B14 travelling in the opposite direction.
The second vehicle was driven by a 28-year-old man of Curepe, in whose vehicle there was a female passenger.
The police report said that the collision caused damage to the front of both vehicles.
Responding to the scene were Cpl Harripersad, PCs Parbhu and Forbes as well as EHS paramedics.
A district medical officer viewed the body and it was removed to the San Fernando mortuary pending Covid-19 testing and an autopsy.
The other injured people were conveyed via ambulance to the San Fernando General Hospital.
Cpl Harripersad is continuing investigations.