Kadeshia Osmond is lucky to be alive after she walked away from an accident in which the car she was driving overturned into an embankment and burst into flames.
The accident occurred along the Claude Noel Highway near Lambeau, Tobago, yesterday morning.
Assistant Chief Fire Officer David Thomas said an emergency call was received at around 9.50 a.m. reporting that there was a car on fire, in the vicinity of Moses Wrecking Service.
Thomas said a fire appliance and an ambulance responded and observed the car was fully engulfed in flames.
“Investigations reveal there was a lone occupant who was the driver. She escaped with minor cuts and bruises and was visibly in shock. Attempts were made to take her to Scarborough General Hospital for further treatment but she refused,” said Thomas.