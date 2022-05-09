Barataria police are searching for two men who robbed a 24-year-old Lotto booth operator on Friday afternoon.
The victim told police that around 1.20 p.m., she was conducting sales at a Lotto booth located on Eastern Main Road, Barataria, in the vicinity of Tenth Avenue drugstore, when she was accosted by two masked men.
The men stole several items including a quantity of cash estimated at $5,161.25 from the day’s sales, $400 from the victim, and seven books of National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) scratch games.
The bandits even stole two bottles of vitamins that belonged to the victim which she had in her bag.
The suspects then escaped in a awaiting silver Nissan Tiida vehicle.
The police were notified and a team of officers led by Sgt Grant responded.
The vehicle was eventually recovered in the Morvant district, and was found to have been outfitted with a false registration plate.
The vehicle was also examined for fingerprints and CCTV footage from the scene of the robbery has been obtained.
Bandits make off with $60,000
Police are searching for two men after they stole more than $60,000 in cash from a CSR at a distribution company.
The victim, a 28-year-old woman, told police at about 12.30 p.m. on Friday, she was in a vehicle parked along Sundarsingh Trace, Aranjuez, when she was confronted by two masked men armed with firearms.
The men assaulted the woman by striking her to her face, before ordering her into the passenger seat. They then drove off.
In the vicinity of the NP gas station near Maritime Plaza Roundabout in Barataria, they stopped and ordered the victim out of the car and then drove off.
The victim told police that in the car she had a bag containing $60,000 in cash belonging to her employer, $1,000 in cash which belonged to her, and a cellular phone.