EXPRESS YSS headed out to Aranjuez to meet up with chess player Zara La Fleur. The 14-year-old was very composed and articulate as she spoke about chess and what it means to her. Zara loves chess. It is a sport she truly enjoys. She says it helps in her school work because it encourages analytical and critical thinking.
Life as a St Augustine Girls High School (SAGHS) student was exciting. Being together with her new friends in forms one and two was very fulfilling. But then the pandemic struck, and everything changed. School was now online, which can be very tedious. Zara cannot wait to be back in school to see her teachers and classmates and start learning together again. She has a younger brother, Juninho who is 13 and also plays chess at a high level.
Zara stumbled upon chess at the age of seven when one of her primary school friends encouraged her to play. Since then, she has been hooked. She said initially she was not very good at it, but as time went on, she got better. And then, better yet, with the help of coaches Patrick Ifill, Bisham Soondarsingh and Dave Soondarsingh, the man currently in charge of charting her course.
Zara is not sure what in particular she likes about playing chess. What she does know is that she enjoys meeting new people who can challenge her and who she can spar with on the board. She loves travelling and interacting with people from around the world who share the same passion for the game.
Zara says her parents are definitely responsible for her success in the game. They are the ones who push her to move forward, especially when she feels like giving up. They remind her that she has a gift and it is something she enjoys. Zara is a Carifta Under-14 champion and a silver medallist at the Central American and Caribbean Chess Championships. For 2020, she was named Trinidad and Tobago’s Best Junior Female and Best Senior Female, and was nominated in both categories for the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sports Awards.
The biggest lesson Zara has had to learn is to not give up. Many times, she felt she could not continue with competitions, and she just wanted to play for fun. She worked through those feelings and buckled down and won so many awards that it makes all the many hours of training and commitment worthwhile and very fulfilling. Her future goals are to become a FIDE Master and follow her other passion, music. She plays the guitar and piano. She also wants to be a lawyer.
Zara admires players Gabriella Johnson and Shamela James and her coach Dave Soondarsingh. Her chief rival is Jamaican Raehanna Brown. Zara is grateful for her family, friends and coaches, and how far she has come in the game. She says God's grace has helped her reach this far, steering her through the tough times. Zara wishes for Trinidad and Tobago to come out of this Covid-19 lockdown soon so we can go back to our lives as lived before the pandemic.